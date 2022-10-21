Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Capstone Green Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGRN   US14067D5086

CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION

(CGRN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-10-20 pm EDT
1.670 USD   +8.44%
08:16aCapstone Green Energy Continues Its Success in the EaaS Market With a New Two-Year Rental Contract for an Industrial Grow Operation
BU
10/19Capstone Green Energy : Management Presentation - October 2022
PU
10/18Capstone Green Energy Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call To Be Held on Monday, November 14, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capstone Green Energy Continues Its Success in the EaaS Market With a New Two-Year Rental Contract for an Industrial Grow Operation

10/21/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capstone Is Focused on Growing the EaaS Rental Fleet to 50 MW, Using a Portion of the Proceeds From the August $8.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, continues to grow in the Energy as a Service (EaaS) market with a new two-year rental for an industrial grow operation. The contract was secured by Capstone Engineered Solutions, a new National Account focused on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of projects exclusively using Capstone Green Energy products.

"The latest 600 kW rental in the industrial grow house market further diversifies the rental fleet's customer base within a market we expect strong future growth. The rental program truly allows Capstone's premium product to provide clean and reliable power ‘when and where you need it’ by reducing costs from capital budgets and eliminating competing priorities for cash. Additionally, the inclusion of all service costs within the fixed monthly rental rates makes customers less familiar with self-generation comfortable with this cost saving green technology," said Marc Rouse, Director of Sales at Capstone Green Energy.

"Capstone is seeing strong customer demand across industries for its EaaS long-term rental services, which had 7 MW under contract in March 2021, 26 MW under contract in March 2022, and 34 MW under contract at the end of July," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. "The benefit of our low life cycle costs allows us to be extremely competitive in the EaaS market compared to selling equipment where customers do not always take into account the future life cycle and maintenance cost."

"The successful closing of our $8 million underwritten public offering combined with sourcing additional re-rent units allows us to continue to focus on achieving our previously announced next target of a 50 MW rental fleet, including re-rentals," concluded Jamison.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that in FY22, it saved customers over $213 million in annual energy costs and approximately 388,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last four years are estimated to be approximately $911 million in energy savings and approximately 1,503,100 tons of carbon savings.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@CGRNenergy.com.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's target for growth of its rental fleet and other statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the sufficiency of the Company's working capital to meet its rental fleet growth target; the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and departures and other changes in management and other key employees. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 85,0 M - -
Net income 2023 -7,45 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,48x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 30,5 M 30,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capstone Green Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,67 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 738%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren R. Jamison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott W. Robinson Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Flexon Chairman
Don Ayers Vice President-Technology
Kirk C. Petty Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION-49.70%30
ABB LTD-23.12%50 255
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-25.63%27 210
KONE OYJ-37.98%19 918
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-38.95%16 233
SIEMENS LIMITED21.79%12 388