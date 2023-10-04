Capstone Green Energy Corporation(NasdaqCM:CGRN) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Capstone Green Energy Corporation is a provider of customized microgrid solutions, on-site resilient green energy as a service (EaaS) solutions, and on-site energy technology systems. The Company is focused on four key business segments: EaaS, Energy Conversion Products, Energy Storage Products and Hydrogen Energy Solutions. Its Energy Conversion Products business line is driven by its low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. Through its EaaS business line, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, as well as aftermarket spare parts. Its Energy Storage Products business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems. Its Hydrogen Energy Solutions business line offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment