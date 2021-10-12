Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Capstone Green Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGRN   US14067D5086

CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION

(CGRN)
  Report
Capstone Green Energy : LD Micro Main Event (XIV) Presentation

10/12/2021
LD Micro Main Event XIV

Darren Jamison

President & Chief Executive Officer

Smar ter Energy

for a Cleaner Future

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the financial outlook, business strategy and plans and market trends, opportunities and positioning of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (the "Company," "Capstone," "we," "our" or "us"). These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's results, performance, and achievements is included under the heading "Risk Factors" and otherwise in the reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Because of the risks and uncertainties, Capstone cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. There may be additional risks, including risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial, which could have an adverse impact on our business. We undertake no obligation, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to release any revision to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

2

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

DARREN JAMISON

Chief Executive Officer

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

3

Long-Term Partnership

Capstone is a long-term partner that helps you be ready for the future today.

There's no one solution to the problem, which is why a partner like Capstone Green Energy can guide customers through the design, implementation and management process through the utilization of technology and experience. Capstone is here to help customers have a positive impact on the environment and meet power, reliability and efficiency needs.

DID YOU KNOW?

1 MILLION TONS OF CARBON IS COMPARABLE TO THE ANNUAL CO2 OUTPUT OF ABOUT 120,423 U .S. HOMES RUNNING ON ELECTRICITY.

To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that in FY21, it saved customers over $219 million in annual energy costs and approximately

397,000 tons of carbon.

Total savings over the last three years are estimated at:

$700M

I N F I N A N C I A L

S A V I N G S

1M Tons

O F C A R B O N

S A V I N G S

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

4

Aligning With Customers & Stakeholders

Sustainability is a driving force behind today's buyer decision-making.

What will they say about your business?

A C C O R D I N G T O A C G S 2 0 1 9 S T U D Y

2/3

of respondents (across all ages and genders) consider sustainability

Younger buyers are increasingly more eco- aware and concerned with the environmental impact of their purchases. Gen Z, which comprises

  • of the world's population, is willing to pay 50-100% more for sustainable products compared to older generations.

According to a Nielsen study, 73% of consumers say they would likely change a behavior to reduce their impact on the environment, and that eco-aware mindsets

and behavior adaptation has only increased in recent years.

Sustainability also feeds into customer loyalty. Sustainable and ethical business practices are the

second-highest reason most consumers return to

a brand. This is second only to product quality.

when making purchasing decisions

1/2 z

are willing to pay more for sustainable products

70%

said sustainability is at least somewhat important to them when making a purchase

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

5

Disclaimer

Capstone Green Energy Corporation published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 16:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
