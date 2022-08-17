Capstone Green Energy Lands Largest Industrial Grow House Order in Its History with Leading Vertically-Integrated Operator

State-Of-The-Art Energy Solution Will Provide Reliable Cost-Effective Power for Facility

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) continues to expand into the growing industrial grow house industry with a newly secured order for five C1000 Signature Series microturbines in upstate New York. The units will be deployed in two phases, with the first two megawatts (MWs) being commissioned at the end of 2022 and the remaining three MWs commissioned in early 2023. The project marks the largest single order for Capstone microturbines in the expanding industrial grow house industry and when finished, will become the third largest Capstone microturbine installation worldwide.

The project was secured by RSP Systems, Capstone's exclusive New York, Connecticut, and Ohio distributor, and E-Finity Distributed Generation, the exclusive distributor for the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern United States, and the Caribbean will allow the facility to generate reliable and cost-effective power on-site independent of the utility grid. In addition, Capstone's low-emission microturbine technology meets New York's strict greenhouse gas emissions requirements.

Industrial cultivation and processing are energy-intensive operations, and utilities have struggled to provide adequate and resilient power to support growth. This problem is compounded for facilities in remote areas where infrastructure is not in place to support energy demand for grow operations. The five-megawatt microturbine solution will operate in stand-alone mode, allowing operators to avoid the vulnerabilities of a traditional electric grid by generating power on-site at the source.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that in FY22 it saved customers over $213 million in annual energy costs and approximately 388,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last four years are estimated to be approximately $911 million in energy savings and approximately 1,503,100 tons of carbon savings.

