Capstone Green Energy : Management Presentation - March 2023
03/21/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
Management Presentation
Darren Jamison
President & Chief Executive Officer
John Juric
Chief Financial Officer
Smar ter Energy
for a Cleaner Future
Safe Harbor
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the financial outlook, business strategy and plans and market trends, opportunities and positioning of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (the "Company," "Capstone," "we," "our" or "us"). These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; working capital limitations; and departures and other changes in management and other key employees. Because of the risks and uncertainties, Capstone cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. There may be additional risks, including risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial, which could have an adverse impact on our business. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason.
Presentation Agenda Topics
Current Business Environment
Energy-as-a-ServiceUpdate
Q3 Financial Results
Capstone Market Update Ø EV Charging Growth
Analyst Q&A Session
Appendix Materials
Current Business Environment
Darren Jamison
Chief Executive Officer
Current Business Environment
Capstone overall financial goals remain unchanged, and we are focused on growing revenue and reaching positive Adjusted EBITDA on a sustainable basis. EaaS is a pivotal factor in achieving this goal in conjunction with our ongoing price increases and cost control initiatives.
Current Business Environment:
Revenue was $1.0 million less compared to the same period last year, year-to-date revenue is up 9.5%. This revenue growth can be attributed to our Energy as a Service (EaaS) business which has grown 18% and continues to outperform.
For the nine months, adjusted EBITDA increased 57% to negative $3.5 million compared to negative $8.1 million for the same period last year, driven by continued momentum in our high-margin EaaS business and the push and pull of our cost reduction efforts being offset by ongoing supply chain expenses, freight and expediting charges.
Capstone projects a confluence of positive events over the next 12 months with new price increases taking effect, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) taking hold, and new markets like EV charging gaining increasing momentum.
Our progress since implementing this major strategic shift is demonstrated in our results as we have effectively marched towards our goal of 50 MW and beyond.
