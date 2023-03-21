Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Capstone Green Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGRN   US14067D5086

CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION

(CGRN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:25:56 2023-03-21 pm EDT
1.350 USD   -4.26%
02:31pCapstone Green Energy : Management Presentation - March 2023
PU
08:33aCapstone Green Energy Secures Two-Megawatt Follow-on Order for a Remote Gas Compression Facility in Wyoming's Green River Basin
BU
03/13Microgrid solutions provider Capstone sees revival for Alaska's oil and gas
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capstone Green Energy : Management Presentation - March 2023

03/21/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Management Presentation

Darren Jamison

President & Chief Executive Officer

John Juric

Chief Financial Officer

Smar ter Energy

for a Cleaner Future

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the financial outlook, business strategy and plans and market trends, opportunities and positioning of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (the "Company," "Capstone," "we," "our" or "us"). These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; working capital limitations; and departures and other changes in management and other key employees. Because of the risks and uncertainties, Capstone cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. There may be additional risks, including risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial, which could have an adverse impact on our business. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason.

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

NASDAQ: CGRN

2

Presentation Agenda Topics

  • Current Business Environment
  • Energy-as-a-ServiceUpdate
  • Q3 Financial Results
  • Capstone Market Update
    Ø EV Charging Growth
  • Analyst Q&A Session
  • Appendix Materials

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

NASDAQ: CGRN

3

Current Business Environment

Darren Jamison

Chief Executive Officer

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

NASDAQ: CGRN

4

Current Business Environment

Capstone overall financial goals remain unchanged, and we are focused on growing revenue and reaching positive Adjusted EBITDA on a sustainable basis. EaaS is a pivotal factor in achieving this goal in conjunction with our ongoing price increases and cost control initiatives.

Current Business Environment:

  • Revenue was $1.0 million less compared to the same period last year, year-to-date revenue is up 9.5%. This revenue growth can be attributed to our Energy as a Service (EaaS) business which has grown 18% and continues to outperform.
  • For the nine months, adjusted EBITDA increased 57% to negative $3.5 million compared to negative $8.1 million for the same period last year, driven by continued momentum in our high-margin EaaS business and the push and pull of our cost reduction efforts being offset by ongoing supply chain expenses, freight and expediting charges.
  • Capstone projects a confluence of positive events over the next 12 months with new price increases taking effect, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) taking hold, and new markets like EV charging gaining increasing momentum.
  • Our progress since implementing this major strategic shift is demonstrated in our results as we have effectively marched towards our goal of 50 MW and beyond.

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

NASDAQ: CGRN

5

Disclaimer

Capstone Green Energy Corporation published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 18:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION
02:31pCapstone Green Energy : Management Presentation - March 2023
PU
08:33aCapstone Green Energy Secures Two-Megawatt Follow-on Order for a Remote Gas Compression..
BU
03/13Microgrid solutions provider Capstone sees revival for Alaska's oil and gas
AQ
03/13Capstone Green Energy Secures New Orders From Alaskan Distributor Arctic Energy for a M..
BU
03/13Capstone Green Energy Corporation Secures New Orders from Alaskan Distributor Arctic En..
CI
03/06Capstone Green Energy Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
03/06Capstone Green Energy Names John J. Juric as Chief Financial Officer
BU
03/06Capstone Green Energy Corporation Names John J. Juric as Chief Financial Officer
CI
03/01Capstone Green Energy Continues Its Success in the EaaS Market With a 1 MW Order From a..
BU
03/01Capstone Green Energy Corporation Continues Its Success in the EaaS Market with 1 MW Or..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 79,9 M - -
Net income 2023 -16,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,44x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 25,9 M 25,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capstone Green Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,41 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 999%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren R. Jamison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Juric Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Flexon Chairman
Don Ayers Vice President-Technology
Kirk C. Petty Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION-2.76%26
ABB LTD7.27%60 583
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION4.43%33 928
KONE OYJ-2.24%26 162
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG22.90%24 290
SIEMENS LIMITED16.48%14 194