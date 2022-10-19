Advanced search
    CGRN   US14067D5086

CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION

(CGRN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
1.600 USD   +2.56%
Capstone Green Energy : Management Presentation - October 2022

10/19/2022 | 09:04am EDT
Management Presentation

Darren Jamison

President & Chief Executive Officer

Smar ter Energy

for a Cleaner Future

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the financial outlook, business strategy and plans and market trends, opportunities and positioning of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (the "Company," "Capstone," "we," "our" or "us"). These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's results, performance, and achievements is included under the heading "Risk Factors" and otherwise in the reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Because of the risks and uncertainties, Capstone cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. There may be additional risks, including risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial, which could have an adverse impact on our business. We undertake no obligation, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to release any revision to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

NASDAQ: CGRN

2

Capstone Overview

Capstone provides high efficiency, low emission power generation products and services that enable our customers to:

  • Lower their energy costs
  • Increase their power resilience
  • Reduce their carbon emissions

1

2

$11.7B Addressable Market

  • Diverse customer base across multiple end markets: Commercial CHP, Renewable Energy, Critical Power Infrastructure, Oil & Gas and most recently Bitcoin and Cannabis
  • Our suite of products and services address the growing ESG pressures on our customers

Positioned for Continued and Accelerating Growth

  • Two years of cost realignment has enabled CGRN to invest in direct sales, sophisticated digital marketing, and improved geographic distribution partners
  • New products and services - RNG, Hydrogen and Energy as a Service ("EaaS") rental fleet
  • Growing portfolio of green energy technology partnerships
  • Compelling High Margin Recurring Business Model
    • 50% recurring revenues with high expense absorption rate
    • Rapidly expanding EaaS rental fleet with goal of 50MW by March 2023
    • Improving revenue visibility and margins hitting 25%
    • Strengthened balance sheet with recent $8M underwritten public equity offering
    • Positive Adjusted EBITDA in the most recent quarter

"Improving the Global Climate Through Sustainable Energy as a Service Solutions"

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

NASDAQ: CGRN

3

Aligning With Customers & Stakeholders

Financial and Environmental Savings

To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that in FY22, it saved customers over $213 million in annual energy costs and approximately 388,000 tons of carbon.

Total savings over the last four years are estimated at:

A C C O R D I N G T O A C G S

2 0 1 9 S T U D Y

2/3

of respondents (across all ages and genders) consider sustainability when making purchasing decisions

$911M

I N F I N A N C I A L

S A V I N G S

D I D Y O U K N O W ?

1 .5M

1 0,000

TonsS A V I N G S

S H I P P E D

O F C A R B O N

M I C R O T U R B I N E S

1/2

are willing to pay more for sustainable products

70%

said sustainability is

1. 5 MILLION TONS OF CARBON IS COMPARABLE TO THE ANNUAL CO 2 OUTPUT OF ABOUT 291,862 U . S. HOMES RUNNING ON ELECTRICITY

at least somewhat important to them when making a purchase

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

NASDAQ: CGRN

4

Capstone Market Trends

Capstone Expanded Product Line-up Addresses On-site Resiliency Concerns from Changing Grid Generation Mix & Customer Sustainability Demands

  • Global energy demand continues to rise with electrification of vehicles and buildings
  • Rising share of renewables introduces need for grid balancing and resiliency
  • On-sitedistributed energy resources and natural gas/low carbon fuels can support these needs
  • Battery energy storage is seen as the technology of choice for balancing and arbitrage with huge market growth forecast
  • Combined heat and power (CHP) is a clean technology and reduces emissions vs the grid even out to 2050, especially with greater availability and affordability of renewable/low carbon fuels
  • Oil and Gas sector increasingly looking to valorize waste gases vs flaring/venting as gas prices rise and investors/shareholders demand sustainability in the oil field
  • Customers want to hear how solutions can adapt to low carbon/zero emission requirements and deliver results for 25+ years

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

NASDAQ: CGRN

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Capstone Green Energy Corporation published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 13:02:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 85,0 M - -
Net income 2023 -7,45 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,33x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 29,2 M 29,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 96,8%
Technical analysis trends CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,60 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 775%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Darren R. Jamison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott W. Robinson Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Flexon Chairman
Don Ayers Vice President-Technology
Kirk C. Petty Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION-51.81%29
ABB LTD-23.61%50 602
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-23.38%28 034
KONE OYJ-35.56%20 678
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-34.62%17 438
TBEA CO., LTD.7.98%12 291