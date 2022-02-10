Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Capstone Green Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGRN   US14067D5086

CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION

(CGRN)
  Report
Capstone Green Energy : Q3 FY2022 Capstone Green Energy Corporation Earnings Presentation

02/10/2022 | 05:04pm EST
Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Earnings Conference Call/Webcast

Smarter Energy

for a Cleaner Future

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the financial outlook, business strategy and plans and market trends, opportunities and positioning of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (the "Company," "Capstone," "we," "our" or "us"). These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of the Omicron variant; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. Because of the risks and uncertainties, Capstone cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. There may be additional risks, including risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial, which could have an adverse impact on our business. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason.

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

2

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

DARREN JAMISON

Chief Executive Officer

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

3

Capstone Business Strategy

Capstone Green Energy is focused on sustaining and achieving its strategic business goals as we continue to work to grow our competitive advantages and total addressable markets (TAM).

Our goals include:

  • Broadening our diverse energy products and service offerings to provide custom tailored green energy solutions
  • Direct Solutions Sales team focused on growing top line revenue and the Energy-as-a- Service (EaaS) business
  • Expanding the long-term rental fleet to 21 MW and beyond
  • Increasing aftermarket margins and escalating parts availability to drive customers satisfaction and repeat orders
  • Focusing on managing working capital and inventory turns
  • Growing the Distributor Support System (DSS) subscription program to drive marketing and customer acquisition efforts
  • Seeking strategic opportunities that are accretive to the business

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

4

Solutions For a Low Carbon World

Decarbonization Solutions For a Cleaner Future

Microgrids For

Hydrogen

Primary Power

Systems

Capstone Microturbines

Capstone Microturbines

Hybrid DC Charging

Baker Hughes Turbines

Global RAIS - Solar PV

PowerTap Hydrogen

  • KORE Power Batteries
  • Northern Reliability

Plant Efficiency and Resiliency

  • Capstone Microturbines
  • Baker Hughes Turbines
  • Alpha Laval
  • Waste2ES

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

5

Disclaimer

Capstone Green Energy Corporation published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:00:54 UTC.


