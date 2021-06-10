Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Capstone Green Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGRN   US14067D5086

CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION

(CGRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capstone Green Energy : Conference Call Presentation 2021

06/10/2021 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fourth Quarter & Full Fiscal Year 2021

Earnings Conference Call/Webcast

Smarter Energy

for a Cleaner Future

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the financial outlook, business strategy and plans and market trends, opportunities and positioning of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (the "Company," "Capstone," "we," "our" or "us"). These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's results, performance, and achievements is included under the heading "Risk Factors" and otherwise in the reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Because of the risks and uncertainties, Capstone cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. There may be additional risks, including risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial, which could have an adverse impact on our business. We undertake no obligation, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to release any revision to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Smarter Energy

for a Cleaner Future

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

2

FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR REVIEW

Darren Jamison

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

3

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Highlights of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 vs. Fiscal 2020:

  • Revenue of $17.9M for the quarter, up from $11.6M year-over-year
  • Gross margin of negative $2.6M, or negative 14%, which includes a $4.9M part reliability repair accrual, up from positive 4% in the same period last year
  • Net loss of $4.8M for the quarter down from a net loss of $6.9M in the previous fourth quarter
  • Negative Adjusted EBITDA, excluding executive bonus, of $1.9M compared to a negative Adjusted EBITDA of $5.0M for the same period last year
  • Generated positive cash from operations of $5.1M (including a $5.0M legal settlement) compared to cash used in operations of $4.0M in the fourth quarter last fiscal year
  • Cash increased to $49.5M at March 31, 2021 vs. $15.1M at March 31, 2020

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

4

FY2021 Full Year Financial Highlights

Financial Highlights of Fiscal 2021 Total Year vs. Fiscal 2020:

  • Generated $1.7M cash from Operating Activities compared to $19.7M used last fiscal year - Most cash from operating activities generated in company history
  • Total Revenue of $67.6M vs. $68.9M year-over-year despite ongoing vendor part failures and the global pandemic impact on the oil and gas markets, hospitality and healthcare
  • Gross Margin of $6.9M, or 10%, which includes a $4.9M part reliability repair accrual, compared to $9.0M, or 13%
  • Net Loss of $18.4M for the fiscal year compared to $21.9M last year
  • Negative Adjusted EBITDA, excluding executive bonus, of $4.0M vs. negative Adjusted EBITDA of $13.2M for the prior year - Achieved 92.5% of stated
    Adjusted EBITDA target of $10 million year over year improvement
  • Refinanced the 3-Year Goldman Note, upsizing by $20M and at a lower rate

Smarter Energy for a Cleaner Future

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Capstone Green Energy Corporation published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION
03:48pCAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY  : Conference Call Presentation 2021
PU
06/08CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY  : To present at ld micro invitational xi
AQ
06/07CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY  : Signs 10-year comprehensive service contract on 2 mws i..
AQ
06/07CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY (NASDAQ : CGRN) To Present at LD Micro Invitational XI
PU
06/04SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rise As Crude Climbs to Multi-Year High
MT
06/04CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION (N : CGRN) Signs 10-year Comprehensive Service..
PU
06/03CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY  : To announce fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 re..
AQ
06/02CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY (NASDAQ : CGRN) to Announce Fourth Quarter & Full Fiscal Y..
PU
05/17CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY  : Investor Summit Virtual Conference Presentation
PU
05/14CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 60,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 109 M 109 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capstone Green Energy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,33 $
Last Close Price 8,51 $
Spread / Highest target 88,0%
Spread / Average Target 68,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Darren R. Jamison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederick S. Hencken Chief Financial Officer
Robert C. Flexon Chairman
Kirk C. Petty Senior Vice President-Operations
Holly Ann van Deursen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION-20.47%109
ABB LTD26.06%70 390
KONE OYJ0.24%42 111
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION19.54%34 653
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG9.82%31 811
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-26.65%10 576