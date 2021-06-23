Capstone Green Energy : Sidoti & Company Virtual Conference

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the financial outlook, business strategy and plans and market trends, opportunities and positioning of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (the "Company," "Capstone," "we," "our" or "us"). These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; product quality issues, including the adequacy of reserves therefor and warranty cost exposure; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events, or for any other reason.
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Aligning With Customers & Stakeholders
Sustainability is a driving force behind today's buyer decision-making.
What will they say about your business?
A C C O R D I N G T O A C G S 2 0 1 9 S T U D Y
2/3
of respondents (across all ages and genders) consider sustainability
Younger buyers are increasingly more eco- aware and concerned with the environmental impact of their purchases. Gen Z, which comprises
of the world's population, is willing to pay 50-100% more for sustainable products compared to older generations.
According to a Nielsen study, 73% of consumers say they would likely change a behavior to reduce their impact on the environment, and that eco-aware mindsets
and behavior adaptation has only increased in recent years.
Sustainability also feeds into customer loyalty. Sustainable and ethical business practices are the
second-highest reason most consumers return to
a brand. This is second only to product quality.
when making purchasing decisions
1/2 z
are willing to pay more for sustainable products
70%
said sustainability is at least somewhat important to them when making a purchase
Comprehensive Clean Energy Solutions
Energy as a Service
(EaaS)
As a long-term partner, Capstone and its partners provide 24/7 strategic energy management with factory technicians that handle scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, and constant remote data monitoring.
Long-termrental contracts
Long-termservice contracts (FPP)
Service and spare parts
Energy
Conversion
Technologies
(ECT)
Energy Conversion Technologies include products such as Capstone's microturbine technology that can operate on a wide range of fuels. These products produce high-efficiency CHP and CCHP.
Capstone Microturbine (65kW-5MW)
Hybrid Solutions (5kW-50kW)
Baker Hughes Turbine (5MW-16MW)
Energy
Storage
Solutions
(ESS)
Capstone works to build a smart energy infrastructure using a custom tailored combination of multiple technologies, energy storage and monitoring software that maximize energy efficiencies, lowers emissions and creates resilient systems that meet clients' specific needs.
Lithium-IonBESS
Thermal Storage
Microgrid Controls
Hydrogen &
Sustainable
Products
(H2S)
Capstone is currently developing a hydrogen version of its products & developing strategic relationships with technology partners. These OEMs will use the Capstone core technology for zero-carbon solutions in concentrated solar & biomass.
Capstone Microturbines
Baker Hughes Turbines
