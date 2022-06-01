Log in
CAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY CORPORATION

06/01 01:28:17 pm EDT
2.824 USD   -4.59%
02:35pCapstone Green Energy to Present at the LD Micro Invitational
NE
05/26Capstone Green Energy Secures Order for Two Waste-to-energy Cogeneration Projects in Italy
BU
05/26Capstone Green Energy Secures Order for Two Waste-To-Energy Cogeneration Projects in Italy
CI
Capstone Green Energy to Present at the LD Micro Invitational

06/01/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN), a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Wednesday, June 8th at 9:30 AM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village. Darren Jamison, Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation.

"We are proud and honored of Capstone's presence at our event, as they have become a part of LD Micro's fabric over the years. No one can dispute how important clean energy generation will be in the decades to come, and we look forward to learning about the solutions they can bring to their customers, and ultimately our world," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XII
Date: Wednesday, June 8th
Time: 9:30 AM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers.

Dean@ldmicro.com

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@CGRNenergy.com. To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that, in FY21, it saved customers over $217 million in annual energy costs and approximately 397,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last three full fiscal years are estimated to be approximately $698 million in energy savings and approximately 1,115,100 tons of carbon savings.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

Contact:

Investor and investment media inquiries:

818-407-3628

ir@CGRNenergy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126174


© Newsfilecorp 2022
