CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION

CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION

(CPST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/13 11:16:53 am
5.605 USD   +1.91%
11:12aCAPSTONE TURBINE : to Present at Zooming With LD
AQ
11:05aCAPSTONE TURBINE : Management Presentation - October 2020
PU
10/12CAPSTONE TURBINE (NASDAQ : CPST) to Present at Zooming With LD
PU
Summary 
Summary

Capstone Turbine : Management Presentation - October 2020

10/13/2020 | 11:05am EDT

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

October 2020

5MW ENERGY EFFICIENCY

INSTALLATION

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the financial outlook, business strategy and plans and market trends, opportunities and positioning of Capstone Turbine Corporation (the "Company," "Capstone," "we," "our" or "us"). These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; product defects or failures; potential adverse regulatory actions, and general market, political, economic and business conditions.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Because of the risks and uncertainties, Capstone cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. We undertake no obligation, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to release any revision to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

COVID-19 & The Changing Global Energy Markets

COVID-19 and the

Imminent Change

In Global Energy

Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or the present are certain to miss the future.

John F. Kennedy

COVID-19 Pandemic Highlights the Impact Mankind Has on the Planet 3

Making Green Being Green

30% of Population is the First Generation to Have Grown Up With Climate Change 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Capstone Turbine Corporation published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 15:04:02 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 63,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 60,9 M 60,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capstone Turbine Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,83 $
Last Close Price 5,50 $
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren R. Jamison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Holly Ann van Deursen Chairman
Kirk C. Petty Senior Vice President-Operations
Frederick S. Hencken Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Paul Deweese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION79.74%61
ABB LTD4.62%57 159
KONE OYJ28.48%45 037
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.4.64%29 073
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.66.97%13 300
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-14.84%10 382
