Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) CEO Darren Jamison to Participate in the Water Tower Research Virtual Conference and Fireside Chat Series Covering a Business Update and Strategic Expansion of the EaaS Strategy

10/07/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

October 7, 2020

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) CEO Darren Jamison to Participate in the Water Tower Research Virtual Conference and Fireside Chat Series Covering a Business Update and Strategic Expansion of the EaaS Strategy

Fireside Chat to Be Held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET.

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 /Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Virtual Conference and Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET. The topic will be a "Business Update and Strategic Expansion of the EaaS Strategy." Registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay.

Hosting Mr. Jamison in the Fireside Chat will be Shawn Severson, Head of ClimateTech and Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research. Topics expected to be covered include a recent business update, the refinancing of the Company's Goldman Sachs note, the rental fleet expansion, and strategic initiatives behind the growing Energy as a Service (EaaS) business. Following the Fireside Chat, there will be a short audience question and answer session. The presentation is open to all investors and will be webcast live and available for replay by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.capstoneturbine.comand on the Water Tower Research website at www.watertowerresearch.com.

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay.

REGISTER HERE

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems.

Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 M.W.s that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi- technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visitwww.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebookand YouTube.

CONTACT:

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Investor and investment media inquiries: 818-407-3628ir@capstoneturbine.com

SOURCE: Capstone Turbine Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/609488/Capstone-Turbine-NASDAQCPST-CEO-Darren- Jamison-to-Participate-in-the-Water-Tower-Research-Virtual-Conference-and-Fireside-Chat- Series-Covering-a-Business-Update-and-Strategic-Expansion-of-the-EaaS-Strategy

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Capstone Turbine Corporation published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 18:29:03 UTC
