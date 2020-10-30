Log in
CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION

CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION

(CPST)
Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

10/30/2020 | 08:05am EDT

October 30, 2020

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Webcast Scheduled for 1:45 PM PT/4:45 PM ET That Day

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 /Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, will host a live webcast on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (4:45 p.m. Eastern Time) to provide the results of the second quarter fiscal year 2021, ended on September 30, 2020.

The company will discuss its financial results and will provide an update on its business activities. At the end of the conference call, Capstone will host a question-and-answer session to provide an opportunity for financial analysts to ask questions. Investors and interested individuals are invited to listen to the webcast by logging on to the Company's investor relations webpage at www.capstoneturbine.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 30 days.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi- technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and, in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visitwww.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebookand YouTube.

"Capstone" and "Capstone Microturbine" are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Investor and investment media inquiries: 818-407-3628ir@capstoneturbine.com

SOURCE: Capstone Turbine Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/613493/Capstone-Turbine-NASDAQCPST-to-Announce- Second-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2021-Results-on-Tuesday-November-10-2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Capstone Turbine Corporation published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 12:04:02 UTC

