CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION

CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION

(CPST)
Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) to Present at Zooming With LD

October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Presentation on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM ET to Discuss the New $50M Term Note Refinancing and Expanding Energy as a Service (EaaS) Business Model

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 /Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Zooming with LD event on Thursday, October 15 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). Darren Jamison, Capstone Turbine's President & Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting and answering questions from investors.

"I look forward to presenting at the upcoming LD event where I will discuss some of our recent business developments with the investment community - such as the $50 million term note refinancing with Goldman Sachs, which lowered our interest rate and added an additional $20M of funding for our long-term rental business; and our continuing shift to an Energy as a Service (EaaS) business model that we expect will produce additional high margin reoccurring revenue streams for the next twenty years," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine.

"In addition, I will provide an update on our recent 73% quarterly increase in gross product bookings compared to last quarter highlighted by a new marque 4MW energy efficiency project for a new resort casino on the Las Vegas strip. Lastly, I will talk about our new hydrogen product development efforts as part of our continuing #ShiftToGreen global energy initiative," added Mr. Jamison.

Investors and other individuals may access the virtual presentation by registering here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LprblvjKRMSJ0BKgY4kkIA

Supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.capstoneturbine.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those with any questions, please contact David Scher atdavid@ldmicro.comor visit www.ldmicro.comfor more information.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 M.W.s that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi- technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visitwww.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebookand YouTube.

CONTACT:

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Investor and investment media inquiries: 818-407-3628ir@capstoneturbine.com

SOURCE: Capstone Turbine Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/609977/Capstone-Turbine-NASDAQCPST-to-Present-at- Zooming-With-LD

Disclaimer

Capstone Turbine Corporation published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 12:04:01 UTC
