MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Capstone Turbine Corporation    CPST

CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION

(CPST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capstone Turbine : Q2 FY2021 Capstone Turbine Earnings Presentation

11/10/2020 | 04:51pm EST

SECOND FISCAL 2021

Earnings Call |

5MW ENERGY EFFICIENCY

INSTALLATION

Safe Harbor

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the Adjusted EBITDA improvement goal and other statements regarding expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of Capstone Turbine Corporation ("Capstone," the "Company," "we," or "us." The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability of credit and compliance with the agreements governing the Company's indebtedness; the Company's ability to develop new products and enhance existing products; intense competition; financial performance of the oil and natural gas industry and other general business, industry and economic conditions; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; and the impact of pending or threatened litigation. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Because of the risks and uncertainties, Capstone cautions you not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

This presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix slides 29 and 30.

"Capstone" and "Capstone Microturbine" are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

2

Q2 HIGHLIGHTS

& ADJUSTED EBITDA GOAL

Darren Jamison

Nasdaq: CPST

Recent Business Highlights

October 29, 2020: Capstone continues success in European Cogeneration market with orders for nine C65 microturbines

October 15, 2020: Capstone announces successful demonstration of one of the world's

most versatile, zero-carbon energy solutions

October 1, 2020: Capstone upsizes its current Goldman Sachs $30M note to $50M at a significantly reduced interest rate and for a new 3-year term

September 30, 2020: Capstone secures a major 4 MW Energy Efficiency order for a

Las Vegas casino development project September 21, 2020: Capstone receives orders for 10 C65 microturbines

September 17, 2020: Capstone secures follow-on microturbine order for plastics manufacturing facility in Canada

September 10, 2020: Capstone secures 5-yearlong-term FPP Service Contract

September 9, 2020: Capstone secures a 1.2 MW order

September 3, 2020: Capstone executes another 5-yearlong-term FPP Service Contract

September 1, 2020: Capstone secures 400-Kilowatt order from KO-SI d.o.o. - A natural textile manufacturer in Slovenia

August 24, 2020:

Capstone announces significant progress in microturbine hydrogen

testing

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Capstone Turbine Corporation published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 21:50:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 63,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54,9 M 54,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capstone Turbine Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,83 $
Last Close Price 4,96 $
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren R. Jamison President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Holly Ann van Deursen Chairman
Kirk C. Petty Senior Vice President-Operations
Frederick S. Hencken Chief Financial Officer
Paul Deweese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION55.56%55
ABB LTD6.20%55 999
KONE OYJ27.32%45 445
SCHINDLER HOLDING LTD.3.37%28 975
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.70.27%14 761
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-7.81%10 357
