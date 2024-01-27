Captain Pipes Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Captain Pipes Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 202.45 million compared to INR 213.23 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 202.49 million compared to INR 214.12 million a year ago. Net income was INR 10.2 million compared to INR 10.87 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.07 compared to INR 0.08 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.07 compared to INR 0.06 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 560.86 million compared to INR 642.77 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 561.59 million compared to INR 645.56 million a year ago. Net income was INR 30.77 million compared to INR 8.5 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.21 compared to INR 0.06 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.21 compared to INR 0.05 a year ago.