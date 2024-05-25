Captain Polyplast Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024

Captain Polyplast Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 687.72 million compared to INR 767.18 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 697.93 million compared to INR 739.82 million a year ago. Net income was INR 50.15 million compared to INR 28.97 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.96 compared to INR 0.56 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.94 compared to INR 0.56 a year ago.

For the full year, sales was INR 2,943.21 million compared to INR 2,245.97 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,977.03 million compared to INR 2,274.84 million a year ago. Net income was INR 177.82 million compared to INR 60.32 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.43 compared to INR 1.18 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.43 compared to INR 1.16 a year ago.