Captain Polyplast Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
For the full year, sales was INR 2,943.21 million compared to INR 2,245.97 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,977.03 million compared to INR 2,274.84 million a year ago. Net income was INR 177.82 million compared to INR 60.32 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.43 compared to INR 1.18 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.43 compared to INR 1.16 a year ago.