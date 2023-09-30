Captain Technocast Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing, producing, altering, converting, refining, smelting, fabricating, repairing, finishing, processing, treating, improving, manipulating, extruding, milling, slitting, cutting, casting, forgoing, rolling and rerolling of all shapes, sizes, varieties, specification, dimensions, descriptions and strengths of iron and steel products, including bars, rods, structures, profilers, pipes, sheets, castings, wires, rolling metals and grinders. The Company's segment is manufacturing and selling of casting. The Company is a manufacturer, exporter and supplier of a qualitative assortment of industrial valves casting, industrial pumps casting, firefighting equipment casting, engineering and automobile casting, structural and hardware, dairy equipment casting, power plant and boiler part's casting, aerospace casting and defense casting.