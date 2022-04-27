Log in
    AWV   SG1BA0000004

CAPTII LIMITED

(AWV)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/22 05:04:15 am EDT
0.4700 SGD   +6.82%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Captii : Response To SGX Queries

04/27/2022 | 05:25am EDT
Announcement Title Response to SGX Queries
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 27, 2022 17:18
Status New
Supplementary Title On Annual Reports
Announcement Reference SG220427OTHRDYET
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Tze Leng
Designation Executive Chairman
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the change in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 449,680 bytes)

Captii Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 09:24:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 15,0 M 10,9 M 10,9 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tze Leng Wong Executive Chairman
SaiKit Ng General Manager-Investments & Corporate
Seong Phaik Chuah Independent Director
Peng Hock Phuah Lead Independent Director
Su Nie Lee Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPTII LIMITED11.90%11
T-MOBILE US7.74%156 111
AT&T INC.3.89%138 169
KDDI CORPORATION26.71%74 604
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.20%67 521
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-8.19%67 155