Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Captii Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWV   SG1BA0000004

CAPTII LIMITED

(AWV)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 04/23
0.36 SGD   0.00%
05:25aCAPTII  : Results Of The Annual General Meeting
PU
04/26CAPTII  : Response To SGX Queries
PU
2020CAPTII LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Captii : Results Of The Annual General Meeting

04/28/2021 | 05:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 28, 2021 17:19
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG210407MEETHLR9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Tze Leng
Designation Executive Chairman
Financial Year End 31/12/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please find attached the results of AGM.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 28/04/2021 15:00:00
Response Deadline Date 26/04/2021 15:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be convened and held by way of electronic means.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 438,550 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 76,078 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 61,218 bytes)
  4. Attachment 4 (Size: 759,473 bytes)
  5. Attachment 5 (Size: 331,451 bytes)

Disclaimer

Captii Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPTII LIMITED
05:25aCAPTII  : Results Of The Annual General Meeting
PU
04/26CAPTII  : Response To SGX Queries
PU
2020CAPTII LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020CAPTII  : Notice Of Payment Of Interim Dividend And Record Date
PU
2020FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Resu..
PU
2020CAPTII  : Results Of The Annual General Meeting
PU
2020REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING  : : Voluntary
PU
2020ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING  : : Voluntary
PU
2020FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : First Quarter Results
PU
2020CAPTII  : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21,4 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net income 2020 1,29 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
Net cash 2020 11,2 M 8,41 M 8,41 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,56x
Yield 2020 3,62%
Capitalization 11,5 M 8,68 M 8,67 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart CAPTII LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Captii Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tze Leng Wong Group Executive Chairman
SaiKit Ng General Manager-Investments & Corporate
Seong Phaik Chuah Independent Director
Peng Hock Phuah Lead Independent Director
Su Nie Lee Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPTII LIMITED4.35%9
AT&T INC.6.99%219 650
T-MOBILE US-1.43%165 726
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.24.60%160 578
KDDI CORPORATION8.22%69 558
VODAFONE GROUP PLC11.66%52 837
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ