Captii : Results Of The Annual General Meeting
Announcement Title
Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 28, 2021 17:19
Status
Replace
Announcement Reference
SG210407MEETHLR9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Wong Tze Leng
Designation
Executive Chairman
Financial Year End
31/12/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please find attached the results of AGM.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
28/04/2021 15:00:00
Response Deadline Date
26/04/2021 15:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be convened and held by way of electronic means.
|All news about CAPTII LIMITED
|Sales 2020
21,4 M
16,1 M
16,1 M
|Net income 2020
1,29 M
0,97 M
0,97 M
|Net cash 2020
11,2 M
8,41 M
8,41 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|8,56x
|Yield 2020
|3,62%
|Capitalization
11,5 M
8,68 M
8,67 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|0,14x
|EV / Sales 2020
|-0,01x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|28,1%
Income Statement Evolution