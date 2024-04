Mr Phuah Peng Hock ("Mr Phuah") has served as Independent Director of the Company beyond 9 years from the date of his first appointment. In compliance with the Listing Rule 210(5)(d)(iv), which imposed a hard tenure limit for independent directors of 9 years and to facilitate board renewal, Mr Phuah will be stepping down as Independent Director of the Company after the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 April 2024.

Concurrently, Mr Phuah will relinquish his position as Lead Independent Director, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, a member of the Audit and Nominating Committees.