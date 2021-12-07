Log in
General Announcement::COMPLETION OF SUIT IN RESPECT OF OOPA PTE. LTD. AGAINST MR. BUI SY PHONG

12/07/2021 | 04:22am EST
Captii Limited

Company Registration No. 200211129W

Completion of Suit No. 885 of 2019 and Withdrawal of AD/CA 62 of 2021 in respect of Associated Company OOPA Pte. Ltd. against Mr. Bui Sy Phong

  1. Introduction
    The board of Directors (the "Board") of Captii Limited (the "Company" and to gether with its subsidiaries, the "Group") reefers to the Company's previous announcements made on (i) 6 September 2019 ("6 Sep Announcement"); (ii) 17 June 2021 ("17 Jun Annou ncement"); (iii) 18 June 2021 ("18 Jun Annoouncement"); and (iv) 25 October 2021 ("25 Oct Announcement"), in relation to suit HC/S 885/2019 in the High Court of the Republic of Singapore ("Suit") filed by OOPA Pte. Ltd. ("OOPA") against Mr. Bui Sy Phong ("Mr. Bui"). Unless otheerwise defined, capitalised terms shall havve the same meaning as ascribed to them in the 6 Sep Announcement, 17 Jun Announcement, 18 Jun Announcement, and 25 Oct Annoouncement.
  2. Completion
    The Board wishes to updatee the Company's shareholders that completion of the Deed had taken place on 7 Decembeer 2021 ("Closing Date"). Accordingly, OOPA iss a registered shareholder of 47,421 ordinnary shares in Telio with effect from the Closingg Date and is accorded the rights of an "Invvestor" pursuant to the terms of Telio's Constitution.
    Concurrent with the completion of the Deed, Mr. Bui, together with his co-founnders at OOPA (who subsequently joined him in Telio), had transferred all of their shares too all the other shareholders in OOPA. Accoordingly, Captii Ventures holds a fully diluted intereest of 54.7% in OOPA and OOPA has becomme a direct subsidiary of Captii Ventures and an indiirect subsidiary of the Company as of the Cloosing Date.
  3. Withdrawal of Mr. Bui's Apppeal

The Board is pleased to update the Company's shareholders that Mr. Bui has formally withdrawn his Appeal on 7 Deecember 2021.

The Company will make further annnouncements on any material developments on the above as and when appropriate.

Shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company and to refrain from taking any action in relation to their shares which may be prejudicial to their interests.

By Order Of The Board

Anton Syazi Ahmad Sebi

Executive Director

Financials
Sales 2020 21,4 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
Net income 2020 1,29 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
Net cash 2020 11,2 M 8,17 M 8,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,56x
Yield 2020 3,62%
Capitalization 13,4 M 9,80 M 9,82 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,8%
Income Statement Evolution
