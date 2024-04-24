|Announcement Title
|Annual General Meeting
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 24, 2024 17:24
|Status
|Replace
|Announcement Reference
|SG240408MEETZ602
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Wong Tze Leng
|Designation
|Executive Chairman
|Financial Year End
|31/12/2023
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Please find attached the results of the AGM.
|Event Dates
|Meeting Date and Time
|24/04/2024 15:00:00
|Response Deadline Date
|22/04/2024 15:00:00
|Event Venue(s)
|Venue(s)
|Venue details
|Meeting Venue
|Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy Hotel, 50 East Coast Road, Roxy Square, Singapore 428769, Frankel & Meyer Room, Level 3
Disclaimer
Captii Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2024 09:27:02 UTC.