Captii Limited is a Singapore-based technology investment holding company. The primary activities of the Company are those of investment holding and the provision of management services. It distributes information technology and telecommunications products, research and development, software engineering, system integration, project management, and maintenance and support services for the telecommunications industry. The Company's segments include Unifiedcomms, GlobeOSS, Captii Ventures, and Others. Its Unifiedcomms segment consists of content-driven mobile value-added services (VAS), messaging and signaling systems, solutions, and managed services. Its GlobeOSS segment consists of mobile network operation support systems, solutions, and managed services. Its Captii Ventures segment consists of strategic investments in early- and late-stage technology ventures. Its subsidiaries include Unified Communications Pte Ltd., Postpay Asia Sdn Bhd., Captii Ventures Pte Ltd., and others.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services