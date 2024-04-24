Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 24, 2024 17:24
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG240408MEETZ602
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Wong Tze Leng
Designation Executive Chairman
Financial Year End 31/12/2023
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please find attached the results of the AGM.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 24/04/2024 15:00:00
Response Deadline Date 22/04/2024 15:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy Hotel, 50 East Coast Road, Roxy Square, Singapore 428769, Frankel & Meyer Room, Level 3

