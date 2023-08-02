Captor Capital Corp. is a Canada-based cannabis operating company with licenses for retail in the state of California, United States. The Company's segments include Canada, United States, and Other. The Company provides recreational cannabis products to consumers, as well as other cannabis-based goods. The Company has nine cannabis dispensaries, which operate under the proprietary name One Plant, located in Santa Cruz, Antioch, El Sobrante, Salinas, Lompoc, Goleta, Atwater, Palm Springs and Castroville (the Dispensaries). Supplementing the brick-and-mortar retail presence is the Company's direct to consumer delivery business, which also operates under the One Plant brand.

Sector Pharmaceuticals