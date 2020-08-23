Capxon International Electronic : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO UPDATES ON COURT PROCEEDINGS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CAPXON INTERNATIONAL ELECTRONIC COMPANY LIMITED

凱 普 松 國 際 電 子 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 469)

website: www.capxongroup.com

INSIDE INFORMATION

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

UPDATES ON COURT PROCEEDINGS

This announcement is made by Capxon International Electronic Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong limited (the "Listing Rules") and Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 20 August 2020 (the "20 August Announcement") and (ii) the joint announcements issued by the Company and Value Management Holding Limited (the "Offeror") dated 5 June 2020, 26 June 2020 and 27 July 2020, respectively (collectively, the "Privatisation Announcements"), in relation to, among other things, the proposed privatisation of the Company by the Offeror by way of a scheme of arrangement under section 86 of the Companies Law (2020 Revision) of the Cayman Islands. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 20 August Announcement and the Privatisation Announcements.