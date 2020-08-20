Capxon International Electronic : UPDATES ON COURT PROCEEDINGS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CAPXON INTERNATIONAL ELECTRONIC COMPANY LIMITED

凱 普 松 國 際 電 子 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 469)

website: www.capxongroup.com

INSIDE INFORMATION

UPDATES ON COURT PROCEEDINGS

This announcement is made by Capxon International Electronic Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong limited (the "Listing Rules") and Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the audited annual results announcement of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Results Announcement"), the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"), the announcement of the Company dated 15 May 2020 (the "May 2020 Announcement") and the announcement of the Company dated 3 August 2020 (the "August 2020 Announcement"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Results Announcement, the 2019 Annual Report, the May 2020 Announcement and the August 2020 Announcement.

The Company would like to update its shareholders and potential investors as set forth below:

BACKGROUND

As disclosed in the August 2020 Announcement, on 30 July 2020, on application by the Claimant, the HK Court made an Injunction Order against the Respondents, with notice to Mr. Lin Chin Tsun and Ms. Chou Chiu Yuen (as directors of the Respondents). Subsequently, a further hearing regarding the Injunction Order took place on 7 August 2020 (the "Return Date Hearing").