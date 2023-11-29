More about the company
CAR Group Limited, formerly Carsales.Com Ltd, is an Australia-based online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company provides a marketplace to buy and sell cars, motorcycles, trucks, caravans, and boats. Its segments include Australia-Online Advertising Services; Australia-Data, Research and Services; Australia-carsales investments; North America; Latin America, and Asia. The Australia-Online Advertising Services segment include online automotive classifieds, display advertising services and finance commission. The Australia-Data, Research and Services segment includes automotive data services including software, analysis, research and reporting, valuation services, Website development, hosting, and photography services. The Australia-carsales investments segment include online tire retail and wholesale and inspection services. The North America and Asia segment includes online automotive classifieds, display advertising services and automotive data services.