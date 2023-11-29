The company said it now expected fiscal year 2024 underlying profit before tax to fall within the range of 48 million pounds to 53 million pounds ($61.0 million to $67.3 million). It had previously forecast a 48 million pound-58 million pound range.

($1 = 0.7874 pounds)

