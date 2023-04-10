Advanced search
    CARA   US1407551092

CARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CARA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:58 2023-04-06 pm EDT
4.610 USD   -2.12%
Cara Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
GL
07:00aCara Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
AQ
Cara Therapeutics, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Cara Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

04/10/2023 | 07:01am EDT
STAMFORD, Conn., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced that Christopher Posner, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the News & Investors section of the Company's website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. An archived webcast recording will be available on the Cara website for approximately 30 days.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company’s KORSUVA® (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and has Phase 3 programs ongoing for the treatment of pruritus in patients with non-dialysis dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis. In addition, the Company has initiated a Phase 2/3 program of oral difelikefalin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in patients with notalgia paresthetica. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Annie Spinetta
6 Degrees
973-768-2170
aspinetta@6degreespr.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Iris Francesconi, Ph.D.
Cara Therapeutics
203-406-3700
investor@caratherapeutics.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53,1 M - -
Net income 2023 -98,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 68,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,63x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 249 M 249 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,41x
EV / Sales 2024 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 83,5%
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Posner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan D. Maynard Chief Financial Officer
Martin A. Vogelbaum Chairman
Frèdèrique Menzaghi Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Joana Goncalves Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-56.98%249
CSL LIMITED4.32%96 526
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-3.05%43 083
BIOGEN INC.3.57%41 438
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-20.89%25 507
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-5.50%19 336
