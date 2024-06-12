June 12 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics said on Wednesday it will discontinue a mid-to-late stage study for a neurological condition that causes itching after its oral drug did not show meaningful clinical benefit versus a placebo.

The company said its experimental oral version of the drug difelikefalin did not show a meaningful improvement in itching at any dose.

Notalgia paresthetica is a neurological condition that causes intense itching, burning or a tingling sensation near the shoulder blades. (Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona and Shounak Dasgupta)