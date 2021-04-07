Log in
CARA THERAPEUTICS  : April 2021 Investor Fact Sheet
PU
CARA THERAPEUTICS  : 2021 R&D Day Presentation
PU
CARA THERAPEUTICS  : March 2021 Corporate Presentation
PU
Cara Therapeutics : 2021 R&D Day Presentation

04/07/2021 | 11:04am EDT
Welcome to 2021 R&D Day

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7, 2021

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this presentation regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of these forward- looking statements include statements concerning the expected timing of the enrollment and data readouts from the

Company's ongoing clinical trials, the potential results of ongoing clinical trials, timing of future regulatory and development milestones for the Company's product candidates and potential commercialization of KORSUVA Injection for CKD-aP, the expected timeline for conducting meetings with the FDA concerning the Company's product candidates, the potential for the Company's product candidates to be alternatives in the therapeutic areas investigated, the Company's expected cash reach, and the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Company's clinical development and regulatory timelines and plans. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may

differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks are described more fully in Cara Therapeutics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020 and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made.

Cara Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

2

Today's Guest KOLs

Dr. Brian S. Kim, MTR, FAAD

Dr. Mark Lebwohl

Co-Director, Center for the Study of Itch and

Professor and Dean for Clinical Therapeutics

Sensory Disorders

Chairman Emeritus, Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman

Washington University School of Medicine

Department of Dermatology

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; NY

3

Today's Speakers From Cara Therapeutics

Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D.Sc.

Joana Goncalves, M.D.

Eric Vandal

Tom Reilly

Chief Executive Officer and

Chief Medical Officer

Senior Vice President,

Chief Financial Officer

President

Commercial

4

Agenda

Introduction to Cara & Opportunities in the KORSUVA1 (Difelikefalin) Pipeline

Dr. Derek Chalmers, Ph.D., D.Sc., President and CEO, Cara Therapeutics

Emerging Landscape of Chronic Itch

Dr. Brian Kim, M.D., Washington University School of Medicine, MO

Notalgia Paresthetica: The Unmet Need in Neuropathic Pruritus

Dr. Mark Lebwohl, M.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai, NY

KORSUVA1 (Difelikefalin) For Chronic Kidney Disease-associated Pruritus (CKD-aP)

Dr. Jo Goncalves, M.D., CMO, Cara Therapeutics

Commercial Opportunity for KORSUVA1 (Difelikefalin) Injection

Eric Vandal, SVP of Commercial, Cara Therapeutics

Oral KORSUVA1 (Difelikefalin) as a Potential Broad Anti-Pruritic

Dr. Jo Goncalves, M.D., CMO, Cara Therapeutics

Financial Overview

Tom Reilly, CFO, Cara Therapeutics

Q&A Session

1The FDA has conditionally accepted KORSUVA™ as the trade name for difelikefalin injection. Difelikefalin injection is an investigational drug product and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Disclaimer

CARA Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 15:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
