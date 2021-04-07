Log in
Cara Therapeutics : April 2021 Investor Fact Sheet

04/07/2021
About Us

Pipeline:

Commercial Opportunity:

Established KORSUVA™ IV Commercial Partnerships:

2021 Projected Milestones:

Dec 31st, 2020 Financial Information:

Stock Information:

CARA

ExchangeNASDAQ

Analyst Coverage:

Financial Guidance:

Board of Directors:

Management Team:

Corporate Events:

4/12/2021 Needham & Co. Annual Healthcare Conference

05/10/2021 Q1 Earnings Release Date

Contact Information:

investor@caratherapeutics.com

The FDA has conditionally accepted KORSUVA™ as the trade name for CR845 / difelikefalin for pruritic indications. CR845 / difelikefalin is an investigational drug product, and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

^ Commercialization rights to CR845 in defined indications - Japan: Maruishi Pharma; South Korea: CKD Pharma.

  • Breakthrough Designation for IV CR845 for Pruritus CKD-HD; Q1 2021 NDA accepted with priority review. # VFMCRP and Cara have rights to promote in Fresenius Medical Care dialysis clinics in the US under a profit share agreement.
  • Vifor has commercial rights in Non-US Fresenius clinics under a profit-share arrangement. CKD-HD: Chronic Kidney Disease- Hemodialysis; PBC: Primary Biliary Cholangitis; NP: Notalgia Paresthetica

1Source: 1IQVIA Analysis, 2013.

© 2021 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved. April 2021

Disclaimer

CARA Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 15:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -96,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 354 M 1 354 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 43,3x
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 83,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Derek T. Chalmers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Reilly Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Frèdèrique Menzaghi Chief Scientific Officer, Senior VP-R&D
Joana Goncalves Chief Medical Officer
Scott M. Terrillion Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.79.44%1 354
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.87%83 387
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-8.90%55 969
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.4.91%52 741
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.30%49 852
BEIGENE, LTD.27.44%30 197
