Cara Therapeutics : April 2021 Investor Fact Sheet

Management Team:

Corporate Events:

4/12/2021 Needham & Co. Annual Healthcare Conference

05/10/2021 Q1 Earnings Release Date

Contact Information:

investor@caratherapeutics.com

The FDA has conditionally accepted KORSUVA™ as the trade name for CR845 / difelikefalin for pruritic indications. CR845 / difelikefalin is an investigational drug product, and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.

^ Commercialization rights to CR845 in defined indications - Japan: Maruishi Pharma; South Korea: CKD Pharma.

Breakthrough Designation for IV CR845 for Pruritus CKD-HD; Q1 2021 NDA accepted with priority review. # VFMCRP and Cara have rights to promote in Fresenius Medical Care dialysis clinics in the US under a profit share agreement.

CKD-HD; Q1 2021 NDA accepted with priority review. # VFMCRP and Cara have rights to promote in Fresenius Medical Care dialysis clinics in the US under a profit share agreement. Vifor has commercial rights in Non-US Fresenius clinics under a profit-share arrangement. CKD-HD: Chronic Kidney Disease- Hemodialysis; PBC: Primary Biliary Cholangitis; NP: Notalgia Paresthetica

1Source: 1IQVIA Analysis, 2013.

© 2021 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved. April 2021