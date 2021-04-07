Cara Therapeutics : April 2021 Investor Fact Sheet

About Us
Pipeline:
Commercial Opportunity:
Established KORSUVA™ IV Commercial Partnerships:
2021 Projected Milestones:
Dec 31st, 2020 Financial Information:
Stock Information:
CARA
ExchangeNASDAQ
Analyst Coverage:
Financial Guidance:
Board of Directors:
Management Team:
Corporate Events:
4/12/2021 Needham & Co. Annual Healthcare Conference
05/10/2021 Q1 Earnings Release Date
Contact Information:
investor@caratherapeutics.com
The FDA has conditionally accepted KORSUVA™ as the trade name for CR845 / difelikefalin for pruritic indications. CR845 / difelikefalin is an investigational drug product, and its safety and efficacy have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.
^ Commercialization rights to CR845 in defined indications - Japan: Maruishi Pharma; South Korea: CKD Pharma.
Breakthrough Designation for IV CR845 for Pruritus CKD-HD; Q1 2021 NDA accepted with priority review. # VFMCRP and Cara have rights to promote in Fresenius Medical Care dialysis clinics in the US under a profit share agreement.
Vifor has commercial rights in Non-US Fresenius clinics under a profit-share arrangement. CKD-HD: Chronic Kidney Disease- Hemodialysis; PBC: Primary Biliary Cholangitis; NP: Notalgia Paresthetica
1Source: 1IQVIA Analysis, 2013.
© 2021 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved. April 2021
Disclaimer
