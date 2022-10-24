Advanced search
    CARA   US1407551092

CARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CARA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
9.710 USD   +0.31%
Cara Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022
GL
10/10SWK Holdings Subsidiary Receives Milestone Payment From Cara Therapeutics
MT
09/29Cara Therapeutics Announces Difelikefalin Injection New Drug Application Has Been Submitted in Japan
AQ
Cara Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022

10/24/2022 | 07:02am EDT
STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to report third quarter 2022 financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate in the conference call, please register here. Registrants will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN.

A live audio webcast and archived replay of the call will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the News & Investors section of the Company’s website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company’s novel KORSUVA® (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and has initiated Phase 3 programs for the treatment of pruritus in patients with non-dialysis dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis. The Company has completed a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of oral difelikefalin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in patients with notalgia paresthetica. A Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in primary biliary cholangitis patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus is ongoing. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Annie Spinetta
6 Degrees
973-768-2170
aspinetta@6degreespr.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Iris Francesconi, Ph.D.
Cara Therapeutics
203-406-3700
investor@caratherapeutics.com


