STAMFORD, Conn., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a development-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced the Company will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event titled “Meet the NP Experts” on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.



The event will feature a panel of leaders in the field of neuropathic pruritus who will discuss the epidemiology, diagnosis, treatment landscape, and significant unmet medical need in notalgia paresthetica (NP). The live panel discussion will be moderated by Joana Goncalves, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Cara Therapeutics. The event will also highlight oral difelikefalin in NP and its potential in this underserved neuropathy. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Participants will include:

Christopher Posner, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cara Therapeutics

Joana Goncalves, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Cara Therapeutics

Brian Kim, MD, MTR, FAAD, Vice Chair of Research, Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Gil Yosipovitch, MD, FAAD, Professor of Dermatology at the Miller School of Medicine at University of Miami

Melinda Gooderham, MSc, MD, FRCPC, Medical Director at the SKiN Centre for Dermatology in Ontario, Canada



To register for the event, please click here.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website following the event.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin, a selective, peripherally acting, non-scheduled kappa opioid receptor agonist, for the treatment of chronic pruritus associated with notalgia paresthetica (NP), a common, underdiagnosed neuropathy affecting the upper back for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. The Company is conducting a Phase 2/3 clinical program in NP with topline results of the dose-finding portion expected in the third quarter of 2024. Cara Therapeutics also developed an IV formulation of difelikefalin, which is approved in the United States, EU, and multiple other countries for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with advanced chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The IV formulation is out-licensed worldwide. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annie Spinetta

6 Degrees

973-768-2170

aspinetta@6degreespr.com

