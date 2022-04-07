Carabao Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
04/07/2022 | 02:23am EDT
Date/Time
07 Apr 2022 12:58:41
Headline
Resolution of the Exercise of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
Symbol
CBG06P2203A
Source
KKPS
Full Detailed News
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 07-Apr-2022
Maturity date : 04-Apr-2022
DW symbol : BCPG06C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : CBG06P2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : CPN06C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : IRPC06C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : MEGA06C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : S5006C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : S5006C2203B
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : S5006C2203C
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : S5006C2203D
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : S5006P2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : S5006P2203B
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : S5006P2203C
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : S5006P2203D
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Supachoke Supabundit
company
Position : President
