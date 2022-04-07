Carabao Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5) Report date of securities allocation : 07-Apr-2022 Maturity date : 04-Apr-2022 DW symbol : BCPG06C2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : CBG06P2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : CPN06C2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : IRPC06C2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : MEGA06C2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : S5006C2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : S5006C2203B Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : S5006C2203C Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : S5006C2203D Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : S5006P2203A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : S5006P2203B Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : S5006P2203C Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : S5006P2203D Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Supachoke Supabundit company Position : President ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.