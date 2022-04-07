Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Carabao Group Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    CBG   TH6066010005

CARABAO GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CBG)
Carabao Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

04/07/2022 | 02:23am EDT
Date/Time
07 Apr 2022 12:58:41
Headline
Resolution of the Exercise of 13 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
Symbol
CBG06P2203A
Source
KKPS
Full Detailed News 
                Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Report date of securities allocation     : 07-Apr-2022
Maturity date                            : 04-Apr-2022

DW symbol                                : BCPG06C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : CBG06P2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : CPN06C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : IRPC06C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : MEGA06C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : S5006C2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : S5006C2203B
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : S5006C2203C
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : S5006C2203D
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : S5006P2203A
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : S5006P2203B
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : S5006P2203C
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0
DW symbol                                : S5006P2203D
Number of subscribed DW (unit)           : 0

Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Supachoke Supabundit
company
Position                                 : President

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Carabao Group pcl published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CARABAO GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 20 448 M 609 M 609 M
Net income 2022 3 180 M 94,7 M 94,7 M
Net Debt 2022 4 182 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 2,15%
Capitalization 107 B 3 186 M 3 186 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,44x
EV / Sales 2023 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 367
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart CARABAO GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carabao Group Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARABAO GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 107,00 THB
Average target price 119,90 THB
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sathien Setthasit Chairman
Pongsan Klongwathanakith Chief Financial Officer
Saowanee Kamolbutr Independent Director
Kanit Patsaman Independent Director
Siripong Vongskhunti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARABAO GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.46%3 186
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY6.57%270 837
PEPSICO, INC.-0.76%234 461
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.-15.26%62 583
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.0.24%52 401
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION-14.72%43 354