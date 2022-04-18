Carabao Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 4 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5) Report date of securities allocation : 18-Apr-2022 Maturity date : 12-Apr-2022 DW symbol : CBG13P2204A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : CHG13C2204A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : DELT13C2204A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 DW symbol : DELT13P2204A Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0 Authorized to sign on behalf of the : MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN company Position : CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Authorized to sign on behalf of the : MRS. SUCHADA SODTHIBHAPKUL company Position : EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.