Carabao Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 4 Derivative warrants issued by KGI

04/18/2022 | 01:54am EDT
18 Apr 2022 12:40:09
Resolution of the Exercise of 4 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
CBG13P2204A
KGI
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
Report date of securities allocation : 18-Apr-2022
Maturity date : 12-Apr-2022
DW symbol : CBG13P2204A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : CHG13C2204A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : DELT13C2204A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
DW symbol : DELT13P2204A
Number of subscribed DW (unit) : 0
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN
company
Position : CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : MRS. SUCHADA SODTHIBHAPKUL
company
Position : EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.