Caracal Gold PLC - East Africa-focused gold producer - Non-Executive Chair Simon Games Thomas steps down with immediate effect. Says a replacement chair will be appointed in due course and says it is in advanced discussions with a potential candidate.

Current stock price: 0.50 pence, down 4.8%

12-month change: down 60%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

