28/5/2021: Evimeria & Mindler PR

06/09/2021 | 04:27am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Friday, May 28 2021

Evimeria EMR AB in cooperation agreement with Mindler AB

Evimeria and Mindler have entered a cooperation agreement that entails the parties to collaborate in the development of a platform under the working name Webdoc X. The platform being developed is a scalable platform aimed to support Mindler in their expansion in Europe.

  • Webdoc X is tailored to meet a large European market with big needs of digitization and cost-effective solutions, says Evimeria's CEO Dennis Höjer, noting that the agreement aligns with the company's own ambitions outside Sweden and the Nordic region:
  • The cooperation with Mindler is of high importance to us and we find great value in the fact that we are two Swedish companies that together are making a major investment in expansion further into Europe.

Webdoc X is based on the same principle as the Webdoc medical record system, which is currently being used by more than 500 clinics in Sweden. Like its origin platform, Webdoc X is a cloud-based SAAS service, but tailored to meet the needs of the international market. The platform is based on the idea of scalability and that the healthcare provider can adapt the platform themselves by mixing and adding modules as needs arise or change.

For Mindler as a digital healthcare provider with presence in several countries, including the Netherlands and France today, and several more planned for the near future, the agreement grants the opportunity to meet differential conditions and markets within one platform, and confirms Webdoc X as a scalable solution:

  • We are happy to work with Evimeria for our continued expansion and making the best mental health care in the world. The Webdoc X platform makes it possible for us to continue to scale our digital healthcare solution for our patients and psychologists, says Magnus Pettersson, Head of International Expansion, Mindler.
    ______________________________________________________________________

About the companies:

Evimeria EMR AB

Evimeria is a software company that develops, sells and delivers e-health services to caregivers in the Nordic region. The business is based on the vision of patient-focused care with minimized administration. The core products are the medical record system Webdoc, and Vårdrummet - a digital platform for communication between caregivers and patients. Evimeria currently has 60 employees and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Carasent ASA, which is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Mindler AB

The digital psychology provider Mindler was founded in 2018. Today the tech company has 300 accredited psychologists that are associated with the app and that together offer care in over 20 different languages. Mindler's head office is located in Stockholm, but the company is expanding and is currently meeting the demand for psychologist services in both Sweden and Europe.

Contact, Evimeria EMR AB: Name: Dennis Höjer, CEO. Phone: +46 733 28 49 22 Mail: dennis.hojer@evimeria.se Website: https://evimeria.se/

Contact, Mindler AB:

Name: Amalie Angelskår, CMO

Mail: amalie.angelskaar@mindler.se

Website: www.mindlercare.com

Disclaimer

Carasent ASA published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 08:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
