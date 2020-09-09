Carasent : Investor presentation 2020 0 09/09/2020 | 03:35am EDT Send by mail :

Disclaimer Certain statements made in this Presentation may include forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the Company's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The forward- looking statements reflect the Company's current views and assumptions with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. All though the Company believes that its expectations and the Presentation are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved or that the actual results will be as set out in the Presentation. Carasent ASA is making no representations or warranty, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the Presentation, and neither Carasent ASA, nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors will have any liability to you or any other person resulting from your use. Carasent ASA Carasent's strategy is to invest in companies that has the potential to develop and expand digitalization within the healthcare sector in Scandinavia

Acquired Evimeria EMR AB in May 2018

Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, ticker

CARA Evimeria at a glance ~450 clinics using services every day, handling 3+ million records per year ~70 integrated services 50+ employees in Gothenburg and Stockholm with a mix of healthcare and IT competence SEK 51.4m 2019 net revenues with +25% EBIT margin Develops, sells and delivers Webdoc and integrated services

Webdoc is a cloud-based proprietary EMR software solution for the private healthcare segment

cloud-based proprietary EMR software solution for the private healthcare segment Targeting private healthcare clinics, currently serving ~450 clinics across Sweden

Total market size of SEK 1bn with a ~10% market share Robust track record of profitable growth Key highlights  Unique revenue model combining Unique business subscription fees with fee per visit model  High degree of earnings visibility with >90% recurring revenues  Capital light business with attractive Attractive cash working capital profile flow profile  Negligible maintenance capex requirements (IT maintenance expensed)  Robust track record of organic growth, with Driving organic revenue CAGR of 43.6% since 2016 growth  Consistent growth 8 quarters in a row ever since the acquisition of Evimeria in Q2 2018 Organizational  Scalable platform with appropriate framework in infrastructure for growth in place  Ability to develop adjacent applications place and expand to new geographies Key figures >40% +25% >90% Annual organic EBIT margins Recurring revenue growth revenue Revenue and EBIT margin development (SEKm) 51 37 32 17 25 24 25% 24% 19% 21% 17% 17% 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2019 H1 2020 Investment highlights 1 Exposure to an attractive niche segment of the non-cyclical Nordic e-health market 2 Proven track record of driving revenue and earnings growth 3 Attractive business model with high degree of revenue visibility and solid earnings profile 4 Potential for accelerated growth and expansion into adjacent services, segments and geographies 5 Management team with significant experience Strategy for continued and future growth Evimeria is the fundament

Scalable and proven track record Organization can be leveraged in many dimensions

Growth and expansion • Existing markets Organic growth New geographies • New segments Organic and potential M&A New products and services Company overview and performance Customers 30% + CAGR growth 400+ clinics Primary care Specialists Paramedical Occupational CLINICS 500 450 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 - Existing New REVENUES (SEK '000s) 18 000 Products and services 16 000 14 000 12 000 10 000 40% + CAGR growth API Webcert SMS/E- 8 000 letters Patient Cash portal register /APP 80% + gross margins messages ERP Secure with Integratio 6 000 ns BankID Video call Decision Support 4 000 Melin Doctrin integratio 1177 License 2 000 BankID n Voice Integrated services FHIR recogniti on Growth Documen - charts Laborator t module y Electronic ePrescripti health Consulting n ons exchang integratio record e -2 000 Webdoc License Integrated Service Consulting REVENUES (SEK '000s) 18 000 Business model 16 000 14 000 12 000 Webdoc license Integrated Services 90% + recurring 10 000 8 000 < 10% consulting 6 000 4 000 On demand 2 000 agreements Customer pays - based on Consulting production Recurring revenue Non-recurring revenue Why do we win? Modern platform Cloud based Business model Integrated services Focused Web based and user- Easy to implement Pay as you go - Covers all the business- Products and services friendly interface No upfront investments transparent with customer critical needs for our 100% developed to meet revenues targeted segments our segments needs No long-term agreements Support process Market development Overall market trends DRIVERS The healthcare industry is facing underlying structural issues PROBLEM The need for high-quality has therefore never been greater healthcare at lower cost to society SOLUTION Digitalization is transforming healthcare The proportion of the population aged 60 or older

Medical progress and the ability to manage illness are contributing to an overall increased average lifetime

Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity and certain cardiovascular diseases, are increasing and are treated over longer periods of time

Healthcare cost as a share of GDP is increasing rapidly across the Nordic countries

Strong focus from all stakeholders on improving efficiency

The use of digital solutions is increasing availability to patients

Digital solutions also increase opportunities to share necessary and relevant information

Receive healthcare on a remote basis when doctors are available via chat or video Target market today Approximately 6,500 private health care clinics within our targeted segments in Sweden Total market size approx. SEK 1bn1 Addressable market for Evimeria in the 50%+ range 10%+ market share of TAM MARKET - CLINICS AND EVIMERIA CUSTOMERS 3000 350 2500 300 2000 250 200 1500 150 1000 100 500 50 0 0 Specialists Primary Paramedical Occupational TARGET NONADR CUST MARKET SIZE AND ARPC (SEK) 400m 300k 350m 250k 300m 200k 250m 200m 150k 150m 100k 100m 50k 50m 0m 0k Specialists Primary Paramedical Occupational ADR MARKET NON ADR MARKET ARPC 1: Yearly IT spending on EMR systems and add on services approx. SEK 130k per clinic. Robust underlying drivers Patient growth Digitalization growth Aging population Adoption of new services Increasing life expectancy Value and cost efficiency Rising share of chronically ill Pressure from stakeholders ~3% ~3% Total growth of ~6% Market structure and competition Regions Financing Four different sources of financing: • LOV (Lag om valfrihetssystem) 21 regions • LOU (Lag om offentlig upphandling) • National rate Regions have different approaches for different segments and financing • Insurance and private Competition Systems Market share Regional system used in the 50% public healthcare mandatory CGM, system J4 and Take 30-40% Care 5-10% Approx. 10 smaller (and/or 5-10% EOL) systems How will the pandemic effect the market The basic demand on the market for digitization of healthcare services is and will continue to be strong - the beginning of the beginning

The pandemic has not changed this - rather the opposite is happening

The rate of digitalization is accelerating and the need for health care capacity is increasing, which, in turn, benefits the private health care sector

The pandemic has, to some degree, served as a catalyst for an accelerated digitalization process

Initially, this can be seen mainly in the demand for services that enable remote visits Dynamics Potential market slowdown - low risk

Overall market trend Need for more healthcare services including private initiatives Need for more digitalization, cost effective and value add solutions

Higher competition- medium risk

Overall market size within our targeted segments still too small for the major players Takes some time and effort to develop a solid offering Some new initiatives

Regulatory and political interference - high risk

Clear political vision (similar in all Scandinavian countries) and private caregivers ability to earn profit is concluded and settled But still regional regulations within different segments and financing agreements Many moving parts over the coming years Almost all regions in Scandinavia (public healthcare) are planning for/implementing new healthcare systems to meet future demand Many new initiatives using digitalization as major driver (ie. net and online caregivers) Low or no coordination between regions Standardization Integration Financing

Growth opportunties Driving revenue and earnings growth 30% 40% 50% Customer Revenue EBIT growth growth growth Disproportional EBIT vs. customer growth enabled through unique business model, add-on services and significant room for margin improvements 30% 40% 50% Customer Revenue EBIT growth growth growth Consistently growing the clinic base at ~30% Consistent clinic growth Number of clinics 500 450 +27% p.a. 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Existing New Attractively positioned for further growth Strong traction in core markets Attractively positioned vs. competition Less than 1% historical churn Continued development of Webdoc, integrated services and new products 30% 40% 50% Customer Revenue EBIT growth growth growth Proven potential in existing clinic base Patient growth Digitalization growth Price improvements • Robust underlying growth at clinics • Development of add-on services • In line with broader market • Unique pay-per-visit business model • Integrations Revenue from vintage 2012-2017 customers1 Net retention rate SEK 11.1m 118% 115% SEK 9.6m SEK 8.2m Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Significant potential for incremental growth through unique pay-per-visit business model and continued development of new services 1: Excluding consulting revenues. Strong historical margin uplift with further room for expansion 30% 40% 50% Customer Revenue EBIT growth growth growth EBIT margin development 2017 - 2020 YTD Drivers for margin expansion 25% 24% 21% 19% Highly scalable model 17% Robust organisation in place Modern system with heavy investments made 2017 2018 2019 H1 2019 H1 2020 Multiple avenues for further growth Organic initiatives New products / services Continued development of adjacent products and services

Standalone products in new markets New segments Several attractive segments identified

Utilizing existing footprint and knowledge Geographic expansion Norwegian expansion planned

Several attractive regions identified for further geographic expansion M&A targets identified?    Broad field of both organic and structural growth opportunities available Financials Overview of Second Quarter 2020 CARASENT ASA - Consolidated Revenues of NOK 17.0 million as compared to NOK 11.2 million during Q2-19

Q2-19 Including expenses for changes in fair value of previously issued stock options of NOK 7.2 million in Q2 2020 the result was a net loss of NOK 5.5 million as compared to a net income of NOK 0.5 million during Q2-19

Q2-19 Cash balances of NOK 9.9 million at June 30, 2020 Evimeria EMR AB (IFRS Adjusted SEK) Revenue of SEK 16.4 million, an increase of 35 % as compared to Q2 2019

EBITDA of SEK 6.2 million as compared to SEK 3.6 million during Q2 2019

EBIT of SEK 4.0 million as compared to SEK 2.6 million during Q2 2019

Signed 20 new clinics during the Second Quarter 2020. Ended the Second Quarter with 447 active clinics Financials (SEK '000s) EBITDA (SEK '000s) 7 000 6 000 5 000 EVIMERIA IFRS ADJUSTED 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1-19 H1-20 Webdoc license 9 928 13 967 19 855 26 716 12 466 16 400 Integrated services 7 312 9 326 14 130 19 875 9 211 13 382 Consulting 113 1 571 3 340 4 718 2 280 2 485 Other - - - 75 74 89 REVENUES 17 352 24 864 37 325 51 385 24 032 32 355 Growth % 43 % 50 % 38 % 35 % COGS 3 869 5 551 7 516 9 388 4 505 6 059 GROSS MARGIN 13 484 19 313 29 809 41 997 19 526 26 297 GM % 78 % 78 % 80 % 82 % 81 % 81 % OPEX 8 953 13 586 21 108 24 579 12 327 14 019 EBITDA 4 531 5 727 8 700 17 417 7 200 12 278 EBITDA % 26,1 % 23,0 % 23,3 % 33,9 % 30,0 % 37,9 % D&A 1 585 1 608 1 689 4 443 2 063 4 577 EBIT 2 946 4 120 7 012 12 975 5 136 7 701 EBIT % 17,0 % 16,6 % 18,8 % 25,2 % 21,4 % 23,8 % 50%+ CAGR EBIT GROWTH 25%+ EBIT MARGINS Proforma IFRS Audited on Swedish GAAP (K2) 4 000 3 000 2 000 1 000 - Depreciation EBIT Attachments Original document

