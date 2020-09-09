Carasent : Investor presentation 2020

Log in
Carasent ASA

Investor

presentation

Disclaimer

Certain statements made in this Presentation may include forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the Company's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The forward- looking statements reflect the Company's current views and assumptions with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

All though the Company believes that its expectations and the Presentation are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved or that the actual results will be as set out in the Presentation.

Carasent ASA is making no representations or warranty, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the Presentation, and neither Carasent ASA, nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors will have any liability to you or any other person resulting from your use.

Carasent ASA

  • Carasent's strategy is to invest in companies that has the potential to develop and expand digitalization within the healthcare sector in Scandinavia
  • Acquired Evimeria EMR AB in May 2018
  • Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, ticker
    CARA

Evimeria at a glance

~450

clinics using services every day, handling 3+

million records per year

~70

integrated services

50+

employees in Gothenburg and Stockholm with a

mix of healthcare and IT competence

SEK 51.4m

2019 net revenues with +25% EBIT margin

  • Develops, sells and delivers Webdoc and integrated services
  • Webdoc is a cloud-based proprietary EMR software solution for the private healthcare segment
  • Targeting private healthcare clinics, currently serving ~450 clinics across Sweden
  • Total market size of SEK 1bn with a ~10% market share

Robust track record of profitable growth

Key highlights

Unique revenue model combining

Unique business

subscription fees with fee per visit

model

High degree of earnings visibility with >90%

recurring revenues

Capital light business with attractive

Attractive cash

working capital profile

flow profile

Negligible maintenance capex

requirements (IT maintenance expensed)

Robust track record of organic growth, with

Driving organic

revenue CAGR of 43.6% since 2016

growth

Consistent growth 8 quarters in a row ever

since the acquisition of Evimeria in Q2 2018

Organizational

Scalable platform with appropriate

framework in

infrastructure for growth in place

Ability to develop adjacent applications

place

and expand to new geographies

Key figures

>40%

+25%

>90%

Annual organic

EBIT margins

Recurring

revenue growth

revenue

Revenue and EBIT margin development (SEKm)

51

37

32

17

25

24

25%

24%

19%

21%

17%

17%

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 2019

H1 2020

Investment highlights

1

Exposure to an attractive niche segment of the non-cyclical Nordic e-health market

2

Proven track record of driving revenue and earnings growth

3

Attractive business model with high degree of revenue visibility and solid earnings

profile

4

Potential for accelerated growth and expansion into adjacent services, segments and

geographies

5 Management team with significant experience

Strategy for continued and future growth

  • Evimeria is the fundament
    • Scalable and proven track record
    • Organization can be leveraged in many dimensions
  • Growth and expansion

Existing markets

Organic growth

  • New geographies

New segments

Organic and potential M&A

  • New products and services

Company overview and performance

Customers

30% + CAGR growth

400+ clinics

Primary care

Specialists

Paramedical

Occupational

CLINICS

500

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

-

Existing

New

REVENUES (SEK '000s)

18 000

Products and services

16 000

14 000

12 000

10 000

40% + CAGR growth

API

Webcert

SMS/E-

8 000

letters

Patient

Cash

portal

register

/APP

80% + gross margins

messages

ERP

Secure

with

Integratio

6 000

ns

BankID

Video call

Decision

Support

4 000

Melin

Doctrin

integratio

1177

License

2 000

BankID

n

Voice

Integrated services

FHIR

recogniti

on

Growth

Documen

-

charts

Laborator

t module

y

Electronic

ePrescripti

health

Consulting

n

ons

exchang

integratio

record

e

-2 000

Webdoc License

Integrated Service

Consulting

REVENUES (SEK '000s)

18 000

Business model

16 000

14 000

12 000

Webdoc license

Integrated Services

90% + recurring

10 000

8 000

< 10% consulting

6 000

4 000

On demand

2 000

agreements

Customer pays

-

based on

Consulting

production

Recurring revenue

Non-recurring revenue

Why do we win?

Modern platform

Cloud based

Business model

Integrated services

Focused

Web based and user-

Easy to implement

Pay as you go -

Covers all the business-

Products and services

friendly interface

No upfront investments

transparent with customer

critical needs for our

100% developed to meet

revenues

targeted segments

our segments needs

No long-term agreements

Support process

Market development

Overall market trends

DRIVERS

The healthcare industry is facing

underlying structural issues

PROBLEM

The need for high-quality

has therefore never been greater

healthcare at lower cost to society

SOLUTION

Digitalization is transforming

healthcare

  • The proportion of the population aged 60 or older
  • Medical progress and the ability to manage illness are contributing to an overall increased average lifetime
  • Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity and certain cardiovascular diseases, are increasing and are treated over longer periods of time
  • Healthcare cost as a share of GDP is increasing rapidly across the Nordic countries
  • Strong focus from all stakeholders on improving efficiency
  • The use of digital solutions is increasing availability to patients
  • Digital solutions also increase opportunities to share necessary and relevant information
  • Receive healthcare on a remote basis when doctors are available via chat or video

Target market today

Approximately 6,500 private health care clinics within our targeted segments in Sweden

Total market size approx. SEK 1bn1

Addressable market for Evimeria in the 50%+ range

10%+ market share of TAM

MARKET - CLINICS AND EVIMERIA

CUSTOMERS

3000

350

2500

300

2000

250

200

1500

150

1000

100

500

50

0

0

Specialists

Primary

Paramedical Occupational

TARGET

NONADR

CUST

MARKET SIZE AND ARPC (SEK)

400m

300k

350m

250k

300m

200k

250m

200m

150k

150m

100k

100m

50k

50m

0m

0k

Specialists

Primary Paramedical Occupational

ADR MARKET

NON ADR MARKET

ARPC

1: Yearly IT spending on EMR systems and add on services approx. SEK 130k per clinic.

Robust underlying drivers

Patient growth

Digitalization growth

Aging population

Adoption of new services

Increasing life expectancy

Value and cost efficiency

Rising share of chronically ill

Pressure from stakeholders

~3%

~3%

Total growth of ~6%

Market structure and competition

Regions

Financing

Four different sources of financing:

LOV (Lag om valfrihetssystem)

21 regions

LOU (Lag om offentlig upphandling)

National rate

Regions have different approaches

for different segments and financing

Insurance and private

Competition

Systems

Market share

Regional system used in the

50%

public healthcare mandatory

CGM, system J4 and Take

30-40%

Care

5-10%

Approx. 10 smaller (and/or

5-10%

EOL) systems

How will the pandemic effect the market

  • The basic demand on the market for digitization of healthcare services is and will continue to be strong - the beginning of the beginning
  • The pandemic has not changed this - rather the opposite is happening
  • The rate of digitalization is accelerating and the need for health care capacity is increasing, which, in turn, benefits the private health care sector
  • The pandemic has, to some degree, served as a catalyst for an accelerated digitalization process
  • Initially, this can be seen mainly in the demand for services that enable remote visits

Dynamics

  • Potential market slowdown - low risk
    • Overall market trend
    • Need for more healthcare services including private initiatives
    • Need for more digitalization, cost effective and value add solutions
  • Higher competition- medium risk
    • Overall market size within our targeted segments still too small for the major players
    • Takes some time and effort to develop a solid offering
    • Some new initiatives
  • Regulatory and political interference - high risk
    • Clear political vision (similar in all Scandinavian countries) and private caregivers ability to earn profit is concluded and settled
    • But still regional regulations within different segments and financing agreements
    • Many moving parts over the coming years
      • Almost all regions in Scandinavia (public healthcare) are planning for/implementing new healthcare systems to meet future demand
      • Many new initiatives using digitalization as major driver (ie. net and online caregivers)
    • Low or no coordination between regions
      • Standardization
      • Integration
      • Financing

Growth opportunties

Driving revenue and earnings growth

30%

40%

50%

Customer

Revenue

EBIT

growth

growth

growth

Disproportional EBIT vs. customer growth enabled through unique business model,

add-on services and significant room for margin improvements

30%

40%

50%

Customer

Revenue

EBIT

growth

growth

growth

Consistently growing the clinic base at ~30%

Consistent clinic growth

Number of clinics

500

450

+27% p.a.

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20

Existing New

Attractively positioned for further growth

Strong traction in core markets

Attractively positioned vs. competition

Less than 1% historical churn

Continued development of Webdoc, integrated services and new products

30%

40%

50%

Customer

Revenue

EBIT

growth

growth

growth

Proven potential in existing clinic base

Patient growth

Digitalization growth

Price improvements

Robust underlying growth at clinics

Development of add-on services

In line with broader market

Unique pay-per-visit business model

Integrations

Revenue from vintage 2012-2017 customers1

Net retention rate

SEK 11.1m

118%

115%

SEK 9.6m

SEK 8.2m

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Significant potential for incremental growth through unique pay-per-visit business model and continued development of new services

1: Excluding consulting revenues.

Strong historical margin uplift with further room for expansion

30%

40%

50%

Customer

Revenue

EBIT

growth

growth

growth

EBIT margin development 2017 - 2020 YTD

Drivers for margin expansion

25%

24%

21%

19%

Highly scalable model

17%

Robust organisation in place

Modern system with heavy investments

made

2017

2018

2019

H1 2019

H1 2020

Multiple avenues for further growth

Organic initiatives

New products / services

  • Continued development of adjacent products and services
  • Standalone products in new markets

New segments

  • Several attractive segments identified
  • Utilizing existing footprint and knowledge

Geographic expansion

  • Norwegian expansion planned
  • Several attractive regions identified for further geographic expansion

M&A targets

identified?

  

Broad field of both organic and structural growth opportunities available

Financials

Overview of Second Quarter 2020

CARASENT ASA - Consolidated

  • Revenues of NOK 17.0 million as compared to NOK 11.2 million during Q2-19
  • Including expenses for changes in fair value of previously issued stock options of NOK 7.2 million in Q2 2020 the result was a net loss of NOK 5.5 million as compared to a net income of NOK 0.5 million during Q2-19
  • Cash balances of NOK 9.9 million at June 30, 2020

Evimeria EMR AB (IFRS Adjusted SEK)

  • Revenue of SEK 16.4 million, an increase of 35 % as compared to Q2 2019
  • EBITDA of SEK 6.2 million as compared to SEK 3.6 million during Q2 2019
  • EBIT of SEK 4.0 million as compared to SEK 2.6 million during Q2 2019
  • Signed 20 new clinics during the Second Quarter 2020. Ended the Second Quarter with 447 active clinics

Financials (SEK '000s)

EBITDA (SEK '000s)

7 000

6 000

5 000

EVIMERIA IFRS ADJUSTED

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1-19

H1-20

Webdoc license

9 928

13 967

19 855

26 716

12 466

16 400

Integrated services

7 312

9 326

14 130

19 875

9 211

13 382

Consulting

113

1 571

3 340

4 718

2 280

2 485

Other

-

-

-

75

74

89

REVENUES

17 352

24 864

37 325

51 385

24 032

32 355

Growth %

43 %

50 %

38 %

35 %

COGS

3 869

5 551

7 516

9 388

4 505

6 059

GROSS MARGIN

13 484

19 313

29 809

41 997

19 526

26 297

GM %

78 %

78 %

80 %

82 %

81 %

81 %

OPEX

8 953

13 586

21 108

24 579

12 327

14 019

EBITDA

4 531

5 727

8 700

17 417

7 200

12 278

EBITDA %

26,1 %

23,0 %

23,3 %

33,9 %

30,0 %

37,9 %

D&A

1 585

1 608

1 689

4 443

2 063

4 577

EBIT

2 946

4 120

7 012

12 975

5 136

7 701

EBIT %

17,0 %

16,6 %

18,8 %

25,2 %

21,4 %

23,8 %

50%+ CAGR EBIT GROWTH

25%+ EBIT MARGINS

Proforma IFRS

Audited on Swedish GAAP (K2)

4 000

3 000

2 000

1 000

-

Depreciation

EBIT

Disclaimer

Carasent ASA published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 07:34:05 UTC
