Carasent : Investor presentation 2020

Carasent ASA
Carasent's strategy is to invest in companies that has the potential to develop and expand digitalization within the healthcare sector in Scandinavia
Acquired Evimeria EMR AB in May 2018
Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, ticker
CARA
Evimeria at a glance
~450
clinics using services every day, handling 3+
million records per year
~70
integrated services
50+
employees in Gothenburg and Stockholm with a
mix of healthcare and IT competence
SEK 51.4m
2019 net revenues with +25% EBIT margin
Develops, sells and delivers Webdoc and integrated services
Webdoc is a cloud-based proprietary EMR software solution for the private healthcare segment
Targeting private healthcare clinics, currently serving ~450 clinics across Sweden
Total market size of SEK 1bn with a ~10% market share
Robust track record of profitable growth
Key highlights
Unique revenue model combining
Unique business
subscription fees with fee per visit
model
High degree of earnings visibility with >90%
recurring revenues
Capital light business with attractive
Attractive cash
working capital profile
flow profile
Negligible maintenance capex
requirements (IT maintenance expensed)
Robust track record of organic growth, with
Driving organic
revenue CAGR of 43.6% since 2016
growth
Consistent growth 8 quarters in a row ever
since the acquisition of Evimeria in Q2 2018
Organizational
Scalable platform with appropriate
framework in
infrastructure for growth in place
Ability to develop adjacent applications
place
and expand to new geographies
Key figures
>40%
+25%
>90%
Annual organic
EBIT margins
Recurring
revenue growth
revenue
Revenue and EBIT margin development (SEKm)
51
37
32
17
25
24
25%
24%
19%
21%
17%
17%
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 2019
H1 2020
Investment highlights
1
Exposure to an attractive niche segment of the non-cyclical Nordic e-health market
2
Proven track record of driving revenue and earnings growth
3
Attractive business model with high degree of revenue visibility and solid earnings
profile
4
Potential for accelerated growth and expansion into adjacent services, segments and
geographies
5 Management team with significant experience
Strategy for continued and future growth
Evimeria is the fundament
Scalable and proven track record
Organization can be leveraged in many dimensions
Growth and expansion
• Existing markets
Organic growth
New geographies
• New segments
Organic and potential M&A
New products and services
Company overview and performance
Customers
30% + CAGR growth
400+ clinics
Primary care
Specialists
Paramedical
Occupational
CLINICS
500
450
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
-
Existing
New
REVENUES (SEK '000s)
18 000
Products and services
16 000
14 000
12 000
10 000
40% + CAGR growth
API
Webcert
SMS/E-
8 000
letters
Patient
Cash
portal
register
/APP
80% + gross margins
messages
ERP
Secure
with
Integratio
6 000
ns
BankID
Video call
Decision
Support
4 000
Melin
Doctrin
integratio
1177
License
2 000
BankID
n
Voice
Integrated services
FHIR
recogniti
on
Growth
Documen
-
charts
Laborator
t module
y
Electronic
ePrescripti
health
Consulting
n
ons
exchang
integratio
record
e
-2 000
Webdoc License
Integrated Service
Consulting
REVENUES (SEK '000s)
18 000
Business model
16 000
14 000
12 000
Webdoc license
Integrated Services
90% + recurring
10 000
8 000
< 10% consulting
6 000
4 000
On demand
2 000
agreements
Customer pays
-
based on
Consulting
production
Recurring revenue
Non-recurring revenue
Why do we win?
Modern platform
Cloud based
Business model
Integrated services
Focused
Web based and user-
Easy to implement
Pay as you go -
Covers all the business-
Products and services
friendly interface
No upfront investments
transparent with customer
critical needs for our
100% developed to meet
revenues
targeted segments
our segments needs
No long-term agreements
Support process
Market development
Overall market trends
DRIVERS
The healthcare industry is facing
underlying structural issues
PROBLEM
The need for high-quality
has therefore never been greater
healthcare at lower cost to society
SOLUTION
Digitalization is transforming
healthcare
The proportion of the population aged 60 or older
Medical progress and the ability to manage illness are contributing to an overall increased average lifetime
Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity and certain cardiovascular diseases, are increasing and are treated over longer periods of time
Healthcare cost as a share of GDP is increasing rapidly across the Nordic countries
Strong focus from all stakeholders on improving efficiency
The use of digital solutions is increasing availability to patients
Digital solutions also increase opportunities to share necessary and relevant information
Receive healthcare on a remote basis when doctors are available via chat or video
Target market today
Approximately 6,500 private health care clinics within our targeted segments in Sweden
Total market size approx. SEK 1bn1
Addressable market for Evimeria in the 50%+ range
10%+ market share of TAM
MARKET - CLINICS AND EVIMERIA
CUSTOMERS
3000
350
2500
300
2000
250
200
1500
150
1000
100
500
50
0
0
Specialists
Primary
Paramedical Occupational
TARGET
NONADR
CUST
MARKET SIZE AND ARPC (SEK)
400m
300k
350m
250k
300m
200k
250m
200m
150k
150m
100k
100m
50k
50m
0m
0k
Specialists
Primary Paramedical Occupational
ADR MARKET
NON ADR MARKET
ARPC
1: Yearly IT spending on EMR systems and add on services approx. SEK 130k per clinic.
Robust underlying drivers
Patient growth
Digitalization growth
Aging population
Adoption of new services
Increasing life expectancy
Value and cost efficiency
Rising share of chronically ill
Pressure from stakeholders
~3%
~3%
Total growth of ~6%
Market structure and competition
Regions
Financing
Four different sources of financing:
• LOV (Lag om valfrihetssystem)
21 regions
• LOU (Lag om offentlig upphandling)
•
National rate
Regions have different approaches
for different segments and financing
•
Insurance and private
Competition
Systems
Market share
Regional system used in the
50%
public healthcare mandatory
CGM, system J4 and Take
30-40%
Care
5-10%
Approx. 10 smaller (and/or
5-10%
EOL) systems
How will the pandemic effect the market
The basic demand on the market for digitization of healthcare services is and will continue to be strong - the beginning of the beginning
The pandemic has not changed this - rather the opposite is happening
The rate of digitalization is accelerating and the need for health care capacity is increasing, which, in turn, benefits the private health care sector
The pandemic has, to some degree, served as a catalyst for an accelerated digitalization process
Initially, this can be seen mainly in the demand for services that enable remote visits
Dynamics
Potential market slowdown - low risk
Overall market trend
Need for more healthcare services including private initiatives
Need for more digitalization, cost effective and value add solutions
Higher competition- medium risk
Overall market size within our targeted segments still too small for the major players
Takes some time and effort to develop a solid offering
Some new initiatives
Regulatory and political interference - high risk
Clear political vision (similar in all Scandinavian countries) and private caregivers ability to earn profit is concluded and settled
But still regional regulations within different segments and financing agreements
Many moving parts over the coming years
Almost all regions in Scandinavia (public healthcare) are planning for/implementing new healthcare systems to meet future demand
Many new initiatives using digitalization as major driver (ie. net and online caregivers)
Low or no coordination between regions
Standardization
Integration
Financing
Growth opportunties
Driving revenue and earnings growth
30%
40%
50%
Customer
Revenue
EBIT
growth
growth
growth
Disproportional EBIT vs. customer growth enabled through unique business model,
add-on services and significant room for margin improvements
Continued development of Webdoc, integrated services and new products
30%
40%
50%
Customer
Revenue
EBIT
growth
growth
growth
Proven potential in existing clinic base
Patient growth
Digitalization growth
Price improvements
•
Robust underlying growth at clinics
•
Development of add-on services
• In line with broader market
•
Unique pay-per-visit business model
•
Integrations
Revenue from vintage 2012-2017 customers1
Net retention rate
SEK 11.1m
118%
115%
SEK 9.6m
SEK 8.2m
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Significant potential for incremental growth through unique pay-per-visit business model and continued development of new services
1: Excluding consulting revenues.
Strong historical margin uplift with further room for expansion
30%
40%
50%
Customer
Revenue
EBIT
growth
growth
growth
EBIT margin development 2017 - 2020 YTD
Drivers for margin expansion
25%
24%
21%
19%
Highly scalable model
17%
Robust organisation in place
Modern system with heavy investments
made
2017
2018
2019
H1 2019
H1 2020
Multiple avenues for further growth
Organic initiatives
New products / services
Continued development of adjacent products and services
Standalone products in new markets
New segments
Several attractive segments identified
Utilizing existing footprint and knowledge
Geographic expansion
Norwegian expansion planned
Several attractive regions identified for further geographic expansion
M&A targets
identified?
Broad field of both organic and structural growth opportunities available
Financials
Overview of Second Quarter 2020
CARASENT ASA - Consolidated
Revenues of NOK 17.0 million as compared to NOK 11.2 million during Q2-19
Including expenses for changes in fair value of previously issued stock options of NOK 7.2 million in Q2 2020 the result was a net loss of NOK 5.5 million as compared to a net income of NOK 0.5 million during Q2-19
Cash balances of NOK 9.9 million at June 30, 2020
Evimeria EMR AB (IFRS Adjusted SEK)
Revenue of SEK 16.4 million, an increase of 35 % as compared to Q2 2019
EBITDA of SEK 6.2 million as compared to SEK 3.6 million during Q2 2019
EBIT of SEK 4.0 million as compared to SEK 2.6 million during Q2 2019
Signed 20 new clinics during the Second Quarter 2020. Ended the Second Quarter with 447 active clinics
