Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Carasent ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARA   NO0010123060

CARASENT ASA

(CARA)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:00:39 2023-05-04 am EDT
16.38 NOK   -5.10%
03:43aCarasent : Q1, 2023 Earnings Announcement
PU
01:01aCarasent : Q1 2023 Financial Results and Presentation
AQ
05/03Carasent : Minutes from Annual Shareholder Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carasent : Q1, 2023 Earnings Announcement

05/04/2023 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1 2023

Interim Report

1

Table

of contents

Overview

Carasent at a glance

3

Highlights

4

Letter to our shareholders

6

Key Figures

8

Financial

Statements

Financial results

11

Consolidated statement of income

13

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

14

Consolidated statement of financial position

15

Consolidated statement of cash flows

17

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

18

Notes

Note 1

- General information

19

Note 2

- Revenue

20

Note 3

- Other operating expenses

21

Note 4

- Events after the balance sheet date

22

Alternative Performance Measures

23

2

Carasent

at a glance

60 MNOK

219 MNOK

Revenue

ARR

Q1 2023

March 2023

8%

34%

Adj. EBITDA Margin

YoY Revenue

Q1 2023

growth Q1 2023

683 MNOK

Cash balance

Carasent delivers cloud based EHR solutions, with Webdoc as the leading platform, and a broad ecosystem of platform services, including solutions for patient communication and business intelligence. Since 2020 five acquisitions have been completed, adding new products to our portfolio, including the EHR solutions Metodika, Ad Curis and Ad Opus, the business intelligence software Medrave and occupational care platform HPI. This provides customers with a full service offering within our systems.

Our ecosystem of solutions makes Carasent unique. Bringing together what were previously individual products, geographic markets and people, enables us to extract several synergies between our entities. At the same time, Carasent becomes a one-stop shop for clinics and can cover all needs. We believe in innovation that offers a new kind of accessibility and availability for patients and practices.

Carasent is on a very exciting journey within the e-health sector, and our ambition is to continue to expand our business both organically and through acquisitions. Our growth strategy is built on expanding our business through three main dimensions: new products and services, new customer segments and new geographic areas.

3

Q1 Highlights

Financials

Revenue

MNOK

Acquisitions

+34%

44.859.9

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Revenue up 33.8% to NOK 59.9 million. Acquisitions in the last twelve months accounted for NOK 6.9 million, 45.4% of the increase.

Organic growth

16%

13%

Organic YoY revenue

Organic YoY recurring

growth of 16% in Q1,

revenue growth of 13%

with constant currency

in Q1, with constant

rates

currency rates

Margins

8%

-11%

9.2

Adjusted EBIT of NOK -6.6

Adjusted EBITDA of NOK

4.9 million and margin of

million and margin of

8% in Q1 2023

-11% in Q1 2023

4

Events after Q1

1

Change of focus. Carasent concluded that a larger and

more attractive market can be reached with less

investment by developing Webdoc for new segments in Sweden instead of continuing development of Webdoc for Norway. This will result in a write-off of intangible assets of about NOK 40 million in Q2 2023.

2

Cost savings. A cost savings program was initiated with total savings expected to amount to NOK 35-40 million on a yearly basis.

5

Disclaimer

Carasent ASA published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 07:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CARASENT ASA
03:43aCarasent : Q1, 2023 Earnings Announcement
PU
01:01aCarasent : Q1 2023 Financial Results and Presentation
AQ
05/03Carasent : Minutes from Annual Shareholder Meeting
AQ
05/02Invitation to presentation of Q1 2023 results
AQ
04/24Carasent : Webcast recording and presentation
AQ
04/24Transcript : Carasent ASA - Special Call
CI
04/24Carasent Ends Key Product Development for Norway, Plans Cost Savings Program
MT
04/24Carasent : Change of focus and cost savings initiated
AQ
04/04Carasent : Calling Notice for Annual Shareholder Meeting
AQ
04/03Carasent ASA Announces Step Down of Terje Rogne as Board Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 251 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net income 2023 -15,7 M -1,46 M -1,46 M
Net cash 2023 642 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 -33,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 374 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
EV / Sales 2024 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart CARASENT ASA
Duration : Period :
Carasent ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARASENT ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,26 NOK
Average target price 37,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Öhman Chief Executive Officer
Svein Martin Bjørnstad Chief Financial Officer
Petri Juhani Niemi Chairman
Shane Smith Senior Vice President-Technology
Terje Rogne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARASENT ASA1.65%128
ACCENTURE PLC3.13%173 785
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.36%142 308
SIEMENS AG15.30%130 978
IBM-11.16%112 098
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.34%89 226
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer