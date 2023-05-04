Carasent : Q1, 2023 Earnings Announcement

Carasent delivers cloud based EHR solutions, with Webdoc as the leading platform, and a broad ecosystem of platform services, including solutions for patient communication and business intelligence. Since 2020 five acquisitions have been completed, adding new products to our portfolio, including the EHR solutions Metodika, Ad Curis and Ad Opus, the business intelligence software Medrave and occupational care platform HPI. This provides customers with a full service offering within our systems.
Our ecosystem of solutions makes Carasent unique. Bringing together what were previously individual products, geographic markets and people, enables us to extract several synergies between our entities. At the same time, Carasent becomes a one-stop shop for clinics and can cover all needs. We believe in innovation that offers a new kind of accessibility and availability for patients and practices.
Carasent is on a very exciting journey within the e-health sector, and our ambition is to continue to expand our business both organically and through acquisitions. Our growth strategy is built on expanding our business through three main dimensions: new products and services, new customer segments and new geographic areas.
3
Q1 Highlights
Financials
Revenue
MNOK
Acquisitions
+34%
44.859.9
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Revenue up 33.8% to NOK 59.9 million. Acquisitions in the last twelve months accounted for NOK 6.9 million, 45.4% of the increase.
Organic growth
16%
13%
Organic YoY revenue
Organic YoY recurring
growth of 16% in Q1,
revenue growth of 13%
with constant currency
in Q1, with constant
rates
currency rates
Margins
8%
-11%
9.2
Adjusted EBIT of NOK -6.6
Adjusted EBITDA of NOK
4.9 million and margin of
million and margin of
8% in Q1 2023
-11% in Q1 2023
4
Events after Q1
1
Change of focus. Carasent concluded that a larger and
more attractive market can be reached with less
investment by developing Webdoc for new segments in Sweden instead of continuing development of Webdoc for Norway. This will result in a write-off of intangible assets of about NOK 40 million in Q2 2023.
2
Cost savings. A cost savings program was initiated with total savings expected to amount to NOK 35-40 million on a yearly basis.