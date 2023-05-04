Carasent : Q1, 2023 Earnings Announcement

Carasent

at a glance

60 MNOK 219 MNOK Revenue ARR Q1 2023 March 2023 8% 34% Adj. EBITDA Margin YoY Revenue Q1 2023 growth Q1 2023

683 MNOK

Cash balance

Carasent delivers cloud based EHR solutions, with Webdoc as the leading platform, and a broad ecosystem of platform services, including solutions for patient communication and business intelligence. Since 2020 five acquisitions have been completed, adding new products to our portfolio, including the EHR solutions Metodika, Ad Curis and Ad Opus, the business intelligence software Medrave and occupational care platform HPI. This provides customers with a full service offering within our systems.

Our ecosystem of solutions makes Carasent unique. Bringing together what were previously individual products, geographic markets and people, enables us to extract several synergies between our entities. At the same time, Carasent becomes a one-stop shop for clinics and can cover all needs. We believe in innovation that offers a new kind of accessibility and availability for patients and practices.

Carasent is on a very exciting journey within the e-health sector, and our ambition is to continue to expand our business both organically and through acquisitions. Our growth strategy is built on expanding our business through three main dimensions: new products and services, new customer segments and new geographic areas.