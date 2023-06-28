CARASENT TRANSPARENCY ACT
REPORT
2023
Contents
Due diligence
Carasent
About the Transparency Act
The Norwegian Transparency Act (Åpenhetsloven) came into force on the 1st of July 2022 and established legal requirements for larger enterprises' duty to report on fundamental human rights and decent working conditions due diligence.
The Act applies to larger enterprises that are resident in Norway and that offer goods and services in or outside Norway. The Act also applies to larger foreign enterprises that offer goods and services in Norway, and that are liable to tax to Norway pursuant to internal Norwegian legislation.
The Transparency Act requires companies to make sure human rights and decent working conditions are respected in their own operations, supply chains and among their business partners. Transparency makes it easy for organizations, consumers, investors and other stakeholders to access information regarding how enterprises' work reduces negative effects on human rights and decent working conditions.
At Carasent, we welcome The Norwegian Transparency Act as a strong regulation that can contribute to increased transparency and the encouragement of human rights and decent working conditions. We are dedicated to respecting all internationally recognized human rights and we seek to follow best practices recommended by OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.
https://lovdata.no/dokument/NL/lov/2021-06-18-99?q=%C3%A5penhetslovenhttps://www.oecd.org/corporate/mne/https://www.undp.org/laopdr/publications/guiding-principles-business-and-human-rights
Carasent
About the Carasent Group
With the vision of enabling future care, we provide health and care organizations with a seamless ecosystem of integrated IT solutions that significantly reduce administrative burdens and improve patient engagement and healthcare delivery.
Our main products are cloud based EHR solutions and a broad ecosystem of platform services, including solutions for patient communication and business intelligence. This provides customers with a full service offering within our systems.
Since 2020 five acquisitions have been completed, adding new products to our portfolio, including the EHR solutions Metodika, Ad Curis and Ad Opus, the business intelligence software Medrave and occupational care platform HPI. This provides customers with a full service offering within our systems. We believe in innovation that offers a new kind of accessibility and availability for patients and practices.
Carasent ASA is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange and the Carasent group ("Carasent" or the "Group") includes five subsidiaries: Carasent Sverige AB, Carasent Norge AS, Metodika AB, Medrave Software AB and HPI Health Profile Institute AB. The Group consists of 178 employees (end of 2022), working from five offices in Sweden and Norway.
Carasent is on a very exciting journey within the e-health sector, and our ambition is to continue to expand our business both organically and through acquisitions. Our growth strategy is built on expanding our business through three main dimensions: new products and services, new customer segments and new geographic areas.
Our company's business model is to develop and market information technology- based solutions and related services to business in the healthcare sector. Our main markets are Sweden and Norway.
Carasent
Our commitment
The Carasent group is committed to respecting human rights and decent working conditions and we act in accordance with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.
Carasent's Board of Directors (the "Board") has the oversight responsibility of the
management of the Group, including responsibility for risks related to adverse impact on human rights and decent working conditions, and ensures that respect for these are integrated into Carasent's policies and business decisions. The Audit Committee supports the Board in executing oversight over the management of the Group, including the risk of adverse impacts on human rights and decent working conditions.
The CEO in Carasent is responsible for the daily operations of the Group, including policy implementation and ensuring that ESG impacts are taken into consideration as part of Carasent's daily work.
Our commitment starts with our workforce where we ensure that our employees have a safe and secure working environment and are treated fairly and with no discrimination. The Carasent Group have a stimulating and positive work environment with a highly qualified and motivated staff. End of 2022 the Company had 178 employees. No accidents have occurred during 2022. There were no significant absences due to illness in 2022.
Employment decisions at Carasent are based on merit, qualifications, and abilities. Our company is an equal opportunity employer, and does not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, sex, age, national, origin, citizenship, marital status, disability, veteran's status, sex orientation, or any other characteristic protected by law. This applies to all decisions regarding terms, conditions, and privileges of employment. We are committed to ensure that both basic human rights and employee rights are respected and fully complied with. To ensure that we don't cause or contribute to adverse impacts on decent working conditions and human rights, we are developing a Work Environment Policy.
In our operation, we strive to ensure that all employees, consultants, contractors, suppliers and customers adhere to basic human rights. Further, we acknowledge and comply with employee rights and other applicable social issues in all its dealings as an employer. We are committed to creating value for our employees, customers, suppliers and stakeholders while operating in an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible manner.
Carasent
