CARASENT TRANSPARENCY ACT REPORT 2023

About the Transparency Act The Norwegian Transparency Act (Åpenhetsloven) came into force on the 1st of July 2022 and established legal requirements for larger enterprises' duty to report on fundamental human rights and decent working conditions due diligence. The Act applies to larger enterprises that are resident in Norway and that offer goods and services in or outside Norway. The Act also applies to larger foreign enterprises that offer goods and services in Norway, and that are liable to tax to Norway pursuant to internal Norwegian legislation. The Transparency Act requires companies to make sure human rights and decent working conditions are respected in their own operations, supply chains and among their business partners. Transparency makes it easy for organizations, consumers, investors and other stakeholders to access information regarding how enterprises' work reduces negative effects on human rights and decent working conditions. At Carasent, we welcome The Norwegian Transparency Act as a strong regulation that can contribute to increased transparency and the encouragement of human rights and decent working conditions. We are dedicated to respecting all internationally recognized human rights and we seek to follow best practices recommended by OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. https://lovdata.no/dokument/NL/lov/2021-06-18-99?q=%C3%A5penhetslovenhttps://www.oecd.org/corporate/mne/https://www.undp.org/laopdr/publications/guiding-principles-business-and-human-rights

About the Carasent Group With the vision of enabling future care, we provide health and care organizations with a seamless ecosystem of integrated IT solutions that significantly reduce administrative burdens and improve patient engagement and healthcare delivery. Our main products are cloud based EHR solutions and a broad ecosystem of platform services, including solutions for patient communication and business intelligence. This provides customers with a full service offering within our systems. Since 2020 five acquisitions have been completed, adding new products to our portfolio, including the EHR solutions Metodika, Ad Curis and Ad Opus, the business intelligence software Medrave and occupational care platform HPI. This provides customers with a full service offering within our systems. We believe in innovation that offers a new kind of accessibility and availability for patients and practices. Carasent ASA is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange and the Carasent group ("Carasent" or the "Group") includes five subsidiaries: Carasent Sverige AB, Carasent Norge AS, Metodika AB, Medrave Software AB and HPI Health Profile Institute AB. The Group consists of 178 employees (end of 2022), working from five offices in Sweden and Norway. Carasent is on a very exciting journey within the e-health sector, and our ambition is to continue to expand our business both organically and through acquisitions. Our growth strategy is built on expanding our business through three main dimensions: new products and services, new customer segments and new geographic areas. Our company's business model is to develop and market information technology- based solutions and related services to business in the healthcare sector. Our main markets are Sweden and Norway.