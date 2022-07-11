Caravel Minerals : Pre-feasibility Study - Caravel Copper Project

Caravel Minerals Limited (the "Company") (ASX: CVV) is pleased to announce results of the Pre- Feasibility Study ("PFS") and a Maiden Ore Reserve for its 100%-owned Caravel Copper Project in the Wheatbelt region of Western Australia. The Caravel Copper Project Pre-Feasibility Study report is provided as Appendix 1.

Key Results

Detailed technical, environmental, and commercial studies completed as part of the PFS indicate Caravel can be built and operated with low operating costs (C1 costs of US$1.72/lb, All-in Sustaining Cost of US$2.55/lb), low technical risks, minimal environmental impact and positive economic and social outcomes.

The base case financial model assumes a long-term price of US$4.00/lb Cu and exchange rate of US$0.72:A$1.00. Over the current 28-year project mine life, modelling demonstrates that the Project will produce ~62,000 tonnes per annum of copper in concentrate, generating cumulative pre-tax net cashflows of $4.62B on total copper sales revenues of $17.55B.

Initial capital required to construct the dual train process plant, site infrastructure, tailings storage, borefield and owners' costs is estimated to be $1.2B. Initial costs for mining equipment to achieve full production are estimated at $309M, which is expected to be arranged under vendor financing. A further $189M has been allowed for pre-stripping overburden at Bindi over the same time period.

Utilising a 7% real discount rate, the Project generates a pre-tax, project level, Net Present Value (NPV) of $1.1B and pre-tax IRR of around 15%. The Project is forecast to repay up-front development capital within seven years from the start of production.

Life Of Mine Financial Economics (A$)

Cu Revenue (net of payability and TCs/RCs) $17,555m Net cash flow (pre-tax) $4,622m Pre-tax NPV (7% discount rate) $1,066m Pre-tax IRR 14.7% Capital payback period 6.8 years

Summary of assumptions:

Exchange rates: An exchange rate of 0.72 US$ per A$ was used to convert the US$ market price projections into Australian currency.

Discount rate - Caravel Minerals considers 7% to be an appropriate discount rate based upon the Australian risk-free interest rate, low risk profile of Western Australia as reported by Fraser Institute and the Project's proximity to major infrastructure.

All costs and sales are presented in constant Q2 2022 A$, with no inflation or escalation factors considered.

All related payments and disbursements incurred prior to commencement of construction are considered as sunk costs.

The PFS reports on a single stage development of two identical processing trains each of 13.9Mtpa, delivering a total capacity of 27.8Mtpa. This Dual Train design was originally adopted to allow a staged development, however recent studies have demonstrated it is more attractive for the project to commence at the higher throughput without staging.

Optimisation studies for the development of a Single Train design with ~27Mtpa capacity commenced in June and are due to be finalised next month. These studies are expected to show potential for significant reductions in capital and lower operating costs, with substantial benefits to the financial metrics of the project. A number of other opportunities are also being studied to increase plant throughput and further reduce capital and operating costs.