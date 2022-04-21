Caravel Minerals : Rights Issue Offer Document

CARAVEL MINERALS LIMITED

ACN 120 069 089

OFFER DOCUMENT

RIGHTS ISSUE

Non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement to one (1) New Share for every twenty (25) Shares held by Eligible Shareholders on the Record Date at an issue price of $0.29 per New Share to raise up to approximately $4,522,260 (before costs) (Offer).

The Offer opens on 21 April 2022 and closes at 5.00pm (WST) on 3 May 2022 (unless extended). Valid acceptances must be received before the close of the Offer.

Applications for New Shares by Eligible Shareholders can only be made by using or following the instructions on an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, as sent with this Offer Document. The Entitlement and Acceptance Form sets out the Eligible Shareholders Entitlement to participate in the

Offer.

This Offer Document is not a prospectus. It does not contain all of the information that an investor would find in a prospectus or which may be required to make an informed decision regarding, or about the rights attaching to, the New Shares.

You should read the entire document before deciding whether to accept the offer of New Shares. If you have any questions about the Offer or the action you should take, you should speak to your professional adviser.

The New Shares offered by this Offer Document should be considered speculative.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is not a prospectus

This Offer Document has been prepared by Caravel Minerals Limited and is issued pursuant to the requirements of section 708AA of the Corporations Act, as modified, for the offer of New Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. This Offer Document is dated XX April 2022 and was lodged with ASX on this date.

This document is not a prospectus under the Corporations Act and has not been lodged with ASIC. It does not contain all of the information that an investor would find in a prospectus or which may be required by an investor in order to make an informed investment decision regarding, or about the rights attaching to, New Shares offered by this Offer Document. Nevertheless this document contains important information and requires your immediate attention. It should be read in its entirety. In particular, Shareholders should refer to the risk factors set out in Section 5 of this Offer Document. If you are in any doubt as to how to deal with this Offer Document, you should consult your professional adviser as soon as possible.

Section 708AA of the Corporations Act

This Offer Document has been prepared in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act and applicable ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Offer) Instrument 2016/84 (ASIC Instrument 2016/84). In general terms, section 708AA permits certain companies to undertake rights issues without being required to use or provide to shareholders a prospectus or other disclosure document. Accordingly, the level of disclosive in this Offer Document is significantly less than the level of disclosure required in, and what you would expect in, a prospectus. Eligible Shareholders should rely on their own knowledge of the Company, refer to disclosures made by the Company to ASX and consult their professional advisers before deciding to accept the Offer.

Entitlement

Applications for Shares by Eligible Shareholders can only be made on an original Entitlement and Acceptance Form, as sent with this Offer Document. The Entitlement and Acceptance Form sets out an Eligible Shareholder's Entitlement to participate in the Offer.

Not investment or financial product advice

The information in this document is not investment or financial product advice, does not purport to contain all the information that you require in evaluating a possible acquisition of New Shares in the Company and has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation, tax position and needs of you or any particular investor.

Before deciding whether to apply for New Shares, you should conduct you own independent review, investigation and analysis of the Company and New Shares in light of your personal circumstances (including financial and taxation issues). You should obtain any professional advice you require to evaluate the merits and risks of an investment in the Company before making any investment decision based on your investment objectives.

Overseas shareholders

The Company has reviewed the register of Shareholders of the Company and has determined that this document will only be sent to Shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand on the Record Date. This document does not, and it not intended to, constitute an offer in any pace or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer or to issue this Offer Document. In particular, this document may not be distributed to any person, and Shares may not be offered or sold in in any jurisdiction outside Australia except to the extent permitted below.

New Zealand Shareholders

This document has not been registered, filed or approved by any New Zealand regulatory authority under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (the FMC Act).

The New Shares are not being offered to the public within New Zealand other than to existing shareholders of the Company with registered addresses in New Zealand to whom the offer of these

securities is being made in reliance on the Financial Markets Conduct (Incidental Offers) Exemption Notice 2016.

Other than in the entitlement offer, the New Shares may only be offered or sold in New Zealand (or allotted with a view to being offered for sale in New Zealand) to a person who:

(a) is an investment business within the meaning of clause 37 of Schedule 1 of the FMC Act;

(b) meets the investment activity criteria specified in clause 38 of Schedule 1 of the FMC Act;

(c) is large within the meaning of clause 39 of Schedule 1 of the FMC Act;

(d) is a government agency within the meaning of clause 40 of Schedule 1 of the FMC Act; or

(e) is an eligible investor within the meaning of clause 41 of Schedule 1 of the FMC Act.

Disclaimer of representatives

No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation, in connection with the Offer that is not contained in this Offer Document. Any information or representation that is not in this Offer Document may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company or its related bodies corporate in connection with the Offer.

Except as required by law, and only to the extent so required, none of the Company, or any other person, warrants or guarantees the future performance of the Company or any return on the investment made pursuant to this Offer Document.

Notice to nominees and custodians

Shareholders holding Shares on behalf of persons who are resident overseas are responsible for ensuring that taking up an Entitlement under the Offer does not breach regulations in the relevant overseas jurisdiction. Return of a duly completed Entitlement and Acceptance Form will be taken by the Company to constitute a representation that there has been no breach of those regulations.

Forward-looking statements

This Offer Document contains forward-looking statements which are identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects' or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties

These statements are based on an assessment of present economic and operating conditions and on a number of assumptions regarding future events and actions that, as at the date of this Offer Document, are expected to take place.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of our Company, the Directors and our management.

We cannot and do not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this Offer Document will actually occur and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

We have no intention to update or revise forward-looking statements, or to public prospective financial information in the future, regardless of whether new information, future event or other factors affect the information contained in this Offer Document, except where required by law.

These forward-looking statements are subject to various risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or anticipated in these statements. These risk factors are set out in Section 5 of this Offer Document.

Privacy Act

If you complete an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you will be providing personal information to the Company (directly or by the Company's share registry). The Company collects, holds and uses that information to assess your application, service your needs as a Shareholder, facilitate distribution payments and corporate communications to you as a Shareholder and carry out administration.

The information may also be used from time to time and disclosed to persons inspecting the register, bidders for your securities in the context of takeovers, regulatory bodies, including the Australian Taxation Office, authorised securities brokers, print service providers, mail houses and the Company's share registry.

You can access, correct and update the personal information that we hold about you. Please contact the Company or its share registry if you wish to do so at the relevant contact numbers set out in this Offer Document.

Collection, maintenance and disclosure of certain personal information is governed by legislation including the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) (as amended), the Corporations Act and certain rules such as the ASX Settlement Operating Rules. You should note that if you do not provide the information required on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, the Company may not be able to accept or process your application.

Financial data

All dollar values are in Australian dollars ($).

Defined terms

Terms used in this Offer Document are defined in the Glossary. The words "we", "our" and "us" refer to the Company. The words "you" or "your" refer to Shareholders.

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

DIRECTORS

Mr Wayne Trumble (Non-Executive Chairman)

Mr Stephen Abbott (Managing Director)

Mr Alasdair Cooke (Executive Director)

Mr Richard Monti (Non-Executive Director)

COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr Daniel Davis

REGISTERED OFFICE

Suite 1, 245 Churchill Avenue Subiaco, Western Australia, 6008

Tel: +61 8 9426 6400

Fax: +61 8 9426 6448

Email: investors@caravelminerals.com.au Website: www.caravelminerals.com.au

SOLICITORS

Jackson McDonald

Level 17, 225 St Georges Terrace Perth Western Australia 6000

SHARE REGISTRY*

Automic Registry Services Level 5

191 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

Tel: 1300 288 664 (within Australia) Email: hello@automicgroup.com.auWebsite: www.automicgroup.com.au

ASX Code

CVV

