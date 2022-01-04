Carbeeza Inc. Announces Passing Away of Director, Alexis Kostis

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. (formerly HIT Technologies Inc.) (“Carbeeza” or the "Company"; TSX.V: AUTO) announces with regret and sadness, that Mr. Alexis Kostis, a non-executive director of the Company, passed away on December 19, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Kostis had served as a director of the Company since June of 2021 when the Company completed the reverse take-over of HIT Technologies Inc. His leadership experience, extensive business expertise and sage advice were invaluable contributions towards the realization of Carbeeza’s public listing and its objectives and plans since then.



Sandro Torrieri, director and CEO said "on behalf of the rest of Carbeeza's board of directors and all of our employees, we would like to express our most sincere condolences to the Kostis family at this time and to thank Alexis for his strong support of and service to the Company. Alexis has been a very valuable contributor to the Company, the board and for me personally and we will miss greatly his very active participation and the valued advice he provided.”

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

