Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CARBIOS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALCRB   FR0011648716

CARBIOS

(ALCRB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/20 11:35:10 am EDT
33.88 EUR   +2.98%
03:15pCARBIOS : Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report
PU
04/01Carbios SAS Announces Executive Changes, Effective April 1, 2022
CI
04/01CARBIOS : Annual results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CARBIOS : Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report

04/20/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- PRESS RELEASE -

Carbios files its 2021 Universal Registration Document

Clermont-Ferrand, April 20, 2022 (8 : 00 pm CEST) - Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development of enzymatic solutions dedicated to the end-of-life of plastic and textile polymers, announces to its shareholders and the financial community that its 2021 Universal Registration Document including the annual financial report, the management report and the report on corporate governance was filed with the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on April 20, 2022 under the number D.22-0317.

Copies of the Universal Registration Document are available in French free of charge, pursuant to applicable law, and can be downloaded from the Company's website at www.carbios.com under the "Investors - Regulated information" section, as well as on www.amf-france.org.

About Carbios: Carbios,a green chemistry company, develops biological and innovative processes representing a major innovation in the end of life of plastics and textiles. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broader ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital,the mission of Carbios is to provide an industrial solution to the recycling of PET plastics and textiles (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, and textiles made of polyester). The enzymatic recycling technology developed by Carbios deconstructs any type of PET plastic waste into its basic components, which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics of a quality equivalent to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in the prestigious journal Nature.Additionally, Carbios is working hand in hand with multinational brands - like L'Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe - to implement its technology, and to lead the transition toward a truly circular economy.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA (a bio sourced polymer) based single use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product. This disruptive innovation has been licensed to Carbiolice,a joint venture created in 2016, which is now Carbios' subsidiary.

For more information, please visit www.carbios.com/en Twitter: Carbios LinkedIn: Carbios Instagram : carbioshq

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Carbios

Media Relations (Europe)

Media Relations (U.S.)

Laura Perrin / Agnès Mathé

Tilder

Rooney Partners

Communication Department

Marie-Virginie Klein

Kate L. Barrette

Benjamin Audebert

mv.klein@tilder.com

kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 44 14 99 96

+1 212 223 0561

contact@carbios.com

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76

Translation is for information purposes only.

In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Carbios SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 19:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARBIOS
03:15pCARBIOS : Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financi..
PU
04/01Carbios SAS Announces Executive Changes, Effective April 1, 2022
CI
04/01CARBIOS : Annual results
CO
03/23CARBIOS : Surge into plastic recycling by chemicals and oil groups meets pushback
PU
03/10CARBIOS : takes textile circularity a step further with its enzymatic recycling technology
PU
02/24Carbios To Build PET Bio-recycling Facility At Indorama Ventures' Production Site In Fr..
MT
02/23CARBIOS : Inside Information / Other news releases
PU
02/05CARBIOS : How ‘super-enzymes' that eat plastics could curb our waste problem
PU
01/19Carbios to Build Reference Unit in Europe for Further Development of Recycling Process
MT
01/19Carbios Accelerates Its Industrial Development with the Construction of Reference Unit ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,01 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
Net income 2021 -9,27 M -10,1 M -10,1 M
Net cash 2021 101 M 109 M 109 M
P/E ratio 2021 -37,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 378 M 411 M 411 M
EV / Sales 2021 274x
EV / Sales 2022 123x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart CARBIOS
Duration : Period :
CARBIOS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBIOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 32,90 €
Average target price 55,33 €
Spread / Average Target 68,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emmanuel Ladent Chief Executive Officer
Kader Hidra Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Pouletty Chairman
Jean-Claude Lumaret Director & Technical Director
Alain Marty Scientific Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARBIOS-11.99%396
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION9.14%101 275
AIR LIQUIDE4.94%82 344
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-18.28%40 532
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.19.93%36 234
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-6.68%25 548