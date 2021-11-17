CARBIOS : MIT Technology Review

Plastic is an environmental scourge, and most isn't recycled. Enzymes, nature's catalysts, may be able to help.

In late September, Carbios, a French startup, opened a demonstration plant in central France to test this idea. The facility will use enzymes to recycle PET, one of the most common single-use plastics and the material used to make most beverage bottles. While we've had mechanical methods for recycling some plastics, like PET, for decades, chemical and enzyme-based processes could produce purer products or allow us to recycle items like clothes that conventional techniques can't process.

Because single-use plastics are largely derived from petroleum, by 2050 plastics might account for 20% of the world's annual oil consumption. Reducing our dependence on plastics, and finding ways to reuse the plastic that's already out in the world, could greatly reduce emissions.

Read the full article on line