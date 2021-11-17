Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CARBIOS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALCRB   FR0011648716

CARBIOS

(ALCRB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 11/17 04:56:31 am
38.82 EUR   -1.87%
09:37aCARBIOS : MIT Technology Review
PU
11/08Carbios CEO Resigns; Successor Named
MT
11/08Carbios Announces Executive Changes
CI
CARBIOS : MIT Technology Review

11/17/2021 | 09:37am GMT
MIT Technology Review

Plastic is an environmental scourge, and most isn't recycled. Enzymes, nature's catalysts, may be able to help.

In late September, Carbios, a French startup, opened a demonstration plant in central France to test this idea. The facility will use enzymes to recycle PET, one of the most common single-use plastics and the material used to make most beverage bottles. While we've had mechanical methods for recycling some plastics, like PET, for decades, chemical and enzyme-based processes could produce purer products or allow us to recycle items like clothes that conventional techniques can't process.

Because single-use plastics are largely derived from petroleum, by 2050 plastics might account for 20% of the world's annual oil consumption. Reducing our dependence on plastics, and finding ways to reuse the plastic that's already out in the world, could greatly reduce emissions.

Read the full article on line

Disclaimer

Carbios SA published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 09:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2,13 M 2,41 M 1,79 M
Net income 2021 -8,40 M -9,49 M -7,07 M
Net cash 2021 110 M 125 M 92,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -49,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 442 M 504 M 372 M
EV / Sales 2021 156x
EV / Sales 2022 95,5x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 91,8%
Managers and Directors
Kader Hidra Chief Financial Officer
Ian Hudson Chairman
Jean-Claude Lumaret Director & Technical Director
Alain Marty Scientific Director
Jacqueline Lecourtier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARBIOS-2.93%478
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.39.60%68 186
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.41.66%42 890
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.32.97%35 400
SUEZ21.39%14 375
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.31.99%13 030