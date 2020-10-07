Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Carbios    ALCRB   FR0011648716

CARBIOS

(ALCRB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carbios : 2020 Interim Financial Report (English version)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 03:40am EDT

2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL

SOMMAIRE

MANAGEMENT AND GOVERNING BODIES .......................

3

Board of Directors.......................................................................

4

Executive management .............................................................

4

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT.......................................

5

Market context and opportunities ..........................................

6

CARBIOS overview .....................................................................

7

Highlights of the ﬁrst half of 2020

and events after the reporting period ...................................

9

Financial position and results:

comments on the ﬁgures.........................................................

16

Main risk factors.........................................................................

19

Agreements with related parties...........................................

19

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2020.........................................................

20

Statement of ﬁnancial position..............................................

21

Income statement .....................................................................

23

Statement of changes in equity............................................

24

Statement of net cash ﬂows..................................................

24

Notes to the ﬁnancial statements .........................................

25

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION .............................................

42

Person responsible for the interim ﬁnancial report.........

43

Financial disclosures................................................................

43

Contact........................................................................................

43

Glossary ......................................................................................

44

2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT | CARBIOS | 2

1. MANAGEMENT AND GOVERNING BODIES

2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT | CARBIOS | 3

1.MANAGEMENT AND GOVERNING BODIES

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chairman:

Ian Hudson

Directors:

Jean-Claude Lumaret

Trufﬂe Capital, represented by Philippe Pouletty

Jean Falgoux

Jacqueline Lecourtier

Pascal Juéry

Jacques Breuil

Godefroy Motte

Alain Chevallier

Non-voting

directors1:

Matthieu van der Elst

EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer:

Jean-Claude Lumaret

Deputy Chief Executive Ofﬁcer: Martin Stephan

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer:

Kader Hidra

Chief Scientiﬁc Ofﬁcer:

Alain Marty

  • In addition to the appointment of Matthieu van der Elst as non-voting director, at its meeting of July 21, 2020, the Board of Directors approved the principle of appointing a representative of BOLD as non-voting director at the next Shareholders' Meeting, and the invitation of that person to all meetings of the Board of Directors until his or her appointment as non-voting director.

2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT | CARBIOS | 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carbios SA published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 07:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CARBIOS
03:40aCARBIOS : 2020 Interim Financial Report (English version)
PU
09/28CARBIOS : to Move Facilities to a Michelin Site in Clermont-Ferrand, France
BU
09/17CARBIOS : 2020 Half-Year Results for CARBIOS, the world leader in biorecycling a..
PU
09/17CARBIOS : 2020 Half-Year Results for CARBIOS, the World Leader in Biorecycling a..
BU
09/17CARBIOS : Half-year results
CO
09/11CARBIOS : Investor presentation – September 2020
PU
09/11CARBIOS : Présentation investisseurs septembre 2020
PU
09/07CARBIOS : Appoints Kader Hidra as Chief Financial Officer
BU
08/31CARBIOS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
07/31CARBIOS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,24 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
Net income 2020 -5,69 M -6,68 M -6,68 M
Net cash 2020 25,8 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -43,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 243 M 287 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2020 175x
EV / Sales 2021 184x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart CARBIOS
Duration : Period :
Carbios Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARBIOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 44,27 €
Last Close Price 30,50 €
Spread / Highest target 96,7%
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Claude Lumaret CEO, Director & Technical Director
Ian Hudson Chairman
Kader Hidra Chief Financial Officer
Alain Marty Scientific Director
Alain Chevallier Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARBIOS221.73%287
WASTE MANAGEMENT-0.62%47 844
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.3.18%29 454
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.12.75%26 905
SUEZ SA19.43%11 866
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED6.03%8 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group