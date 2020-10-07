Carbios : 2020 Interim Financial Report (English version)
2020 INTERIM FINANCIAL
1. MANAGEMENT AND GOVERNING BODIES
1.MANAGEMENT AND GOVERNING BODIES
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chairman:
Ian Hudson
Directors:
Jean-Claude Lumaret
Trufﬂe Capital, represented by Philippe Pouletty
Jean Falgoux
Jacqueline Lecourtier
Pascal Juéry
Jacques Breuil
Godefroy Motte
Alain Chevallier
Non-voting
directors
1:
Matthieu van der Elst
EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT
Chief Executive Ofﬁcer:
Jean-Claude Lumaret
Deputy Chief Executive Ofﬁcer: Martin Stephan
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer:
Kader Hidra
Chief Scientiﬁc Ofﬁcer:
Alain Marty
In addition to the appointment of Matthieu van der Elst as non-voting director, at its meeting of July 21, 2020, the Board of Directors approved the principle of appointing a representative of BOLD as non-voting director at the next Shareholders' Meeting, and the invitation of that person to all meetings of the Board of Directors until his or her appointment as non-voting director.
