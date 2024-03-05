Carbios: FDA approval for Carbios Active
The solution, which creates a new generation of PLA that is 100% compostable, even at room temperature, can be used to manufacture rigid and flexible food contact packaging in the United States.
The United States is a key market for Carbios' biodegradation solution, and we expect the FCN authorization to generate significant commercial attraction in North America in 2024," comments CEO Emmanuel Ladent.
