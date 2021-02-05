Carbios : Number of shares and votin rights as of January 31, 2021

- Press Release -

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND

VOTING RIGHTS IN THE SHARE CAPITAL

Clermont-Ferrand, France, February 05, 2021 (6:00 PM CET) - CARBIOS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new bio-industrialsolutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, updates its number of shares and its total number of voting rights.

Pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (French financial markets authority):

On January 31, 2021:

Total number of outstanding shares: 8,159,472

Total number of exercisable voting rights (without treasury shares): 8,174,520

Total number of theoretical voting rights (including treasury shares): 8,176,494

About Carbios:

Carbios, a green chemistry company, develops biological and innovative processes to revolutionize the end of life of plastics and textiles. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broader energy transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the mission of Carbios is to provide an industrial solution to the recycling of PET plastics and textiles (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester). The enzymatic recycling technology developed by Carbios deconstructs any type of PET plastic waste into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics of a quality equivalent to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in the prestigious journal Nature. Addition- ally, Carbios is working hand in hand with multinational brands - like L'Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe - to implement its technology, and to lead the transition toward a truly circular economy. The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA (a bio sourced polymer) based single use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product. This disruptive innovation has been licensed to Carbiolice, a joint venture created in 2016, in which Carbios now holds a majority stake alongside the SPI fund operated by Bpifrance.

For more information, please visit https://carbios.fr/en/Twitter: CarbiosLinkedin: CarbiosInstagram : carbioshq

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB)is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

1