    ALCRB   FR0011648716

CARBIOS

(ALCRB)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:45:13 2023-06-06 am EDT
41.95 EUR   +4.88%
07:29aCarbios : Proxy Roadshow presentation
PU
06/01Carbios and Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited Signs Partnership to Build First-of-its-Kind Pet Biorecycling Plant in France
CI
06/01Carbios Secures EUR54 Million of French Grants for Enzymatic Technologies Research, Biorecycling Plant
MT
Carbios : Proxy Roadshow presentation

06/06/2023 | 07:29am EDT
Carbios Proxy Roadshow

April/May 2023

1

CARBIOS General Meeting

June 22, 2023

DISCLAIMER

This presentation was prepared by CARBIOS (the "Company") for the sole purpose of being used at this presentation.

The resolutions presented in this presentation are not final and do not predict the resolutions which will be presented to the Shareholders' General Meeting by the Board of Directors of the Company. No representation is made as to the content of the final resolutions which will be presented to the Shareholders' General Meeting by the Board of Directors of the Company. Nothing in this presentation shall be construed otherwise.

By attending to this meeting, you acknowledge and agree that you are aware of (i) the fact that the shares of the Company are listed on Euronext Growth Paris, (ii) the applicable laws and regulations regarding inside information and insider trading, including but not limited to Articles L.465-1 et seq. of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Regulation (UE) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, and (iii) the fact that the information presented in this presentation shall be treated as insider information within the meaning of the aforementioned laws and regulations until the publication of the notice of meeting in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires ("BALO").

Proxy Roadshow April/May 2023

Timeline Carbios General Meeting

Date

Activity

April 27 - May 3

Proxy roadshow

May 4

Board meeting to decide on General Meeting and agenda

May 17

Announcement of General Meeting with BALO

May 28

Deadline to add resolutions to agenda

June 7

Publication of agenda, send invitations

Monday, June 19, Midnight to

Record date

Tuesday, June 20, Midnight

June 22

General Meeting

4

Draft Agenda: Carbios Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

  1. Approval of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and discharge to the Directors;
  2. Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022;
  3. Approval of expenses and charges referred to in item 4 of article 39, paragraph 4 of the French General Tax Code;
  4. Appropriation of the net income for the year;
  5. Approval of related party agreements referred to in Articles L. 225-38et seq. of the French Commercial Code (agreements signed with Directors or a non-wholly-owned subsidiary);
  6. - Ratification of the appointment of independent Directors;
  1. Please refer to slide 8
  2. Recognition of the expiry of the term of office of Sandrine Conseiller and decision to be taken on the renewal of her term of office;
  3. Determination of the total annual compensation allocated to the members of the Board of Directors;
  4. Ratification of the transfer of the registered office;
  5. Authorization for the Board of Directors to purchase the Company's own shares in accordance with Article L.22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code;

5

Disclaimer

Carbios SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
