Carbios : Proxy Roadshow presentation

CARBIOS General Meeting

June 22, 2023

DISCLAIMER

This presentation was prepared by CARBIOS (the "Company") for the sole purpose of being used at this presentation.

The resolutions presented in this presentation are not final and do not predict the resolutions which will be presented to the Shareholders' General Meeting by the Board of Directors of the Company. No representation is made as to the content of the final resolutions which will be presented to the Shareholders' General Meeting by the Board of Directors of the Company. Nothing in this presentation shall be construed otherwise.

By attending to this meeting, you acknowledge and agree that you are aware of (i) the fact that the shares of the Company are listed on Euronext Growth Paris, (ii) the applicable laws and regulations regarding inside information and insider trading, including but not limited to Articles L.465-1 et seq. of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Regulation (UE) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, and (iii) the fact that the information presented in this presentation shall be treated as insider information within the meaning of the aforementioned laws and regulations until the publication of the notice of meeting in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires ("BALO").