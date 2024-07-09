Report on Carbios' liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

Clermont-Ferrand (France), 09 July 2024 (18:00 CEST).CARBIOS, (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.

As of June 30, 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

18,236 shares

€ 199,349.87

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 2,971

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 2,909

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 236,636 shares for € 5,531,493.24

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 222,447 shares for € 5,202,347.72

For the record, as of the half-year statement on December 31, 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

4,047 shares

€ 528,496.09

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 2,843

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 3,234

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 219,346 shares for € 5,241,548.78

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 220,470 shares for € 5,238,602.75

At the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

2,048 shares

€ 151,529.34

The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

Attachment